Autoliv and XPENG AEROHT Collaborate to Pioneer Future Safety Solutions for Flying Cars

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV-SDB), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and XPENG AEROHT, Asia's leading flying car innovator, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to pioneer safety solutions for future mobility.

Flying cars have long been a vision, but thanks to advanced technology, significant progress has been made within the field. Based on a shared commitment to future mobility safety, Autoliv and XPENG AEROHT will collaborate on a range of initiatives to develop safety solutions for flying cars.

"Autoliv is constantly exploring new innovative safety solutions for future needs and the development of flying cars is an interesting area for us. XPENG AEROHT is at the forefront in this field, and we are excited to explore new opportunities for making this new type of vehicle safe. By combining their advanced technology with our expertise in safety solutions, I believe together we can play an important role in making flying cars a reality," says Sng Yih, President of Autoliv China.

XPENG AEROHT, an affiliate of XPENG Inc., is the leading innovator of flying cars in Asia. By integrating intelligent vehicle and aviation technologies, the company is dedicated to provide the safest electric flying car for individual users.

Deli Zhao, Founder & President of XPENG AEROHT, stating, " XPENG AREOHT and Autoliv share the same cultural DNA, which has facilitated a series of close collaborations. This strategic partnership elevates the relationship between the two parties to a new level, representing a comprehensive upgrade of XPENG AREOHT's supply chain. We look forward to jointly creating flying cars with ultimate safety through the solid cooperation of both parties."

By harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, the two companies are poised to deliver market-leading solutions capturing new mobility opportunities.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to US $ 10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

