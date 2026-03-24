Autoliv and RS Taichi Partner to Advance Motorcycle Rider Protection with an Airbag Vest

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb) has developed its first complete wearable protection for motorcycle riders: a vest with an integrated airbag system designed to reduce critical injury risks in the event of a crash. This system is being launched in collaboration with RS Taichi, a leading manufacturer of motorcycle riding gear, who will bring it to market. This initiative complements Autoliv's motorcycle and bike offer and supports its strategy to explore opportunities beyond its core business of airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels for light vehicles.

By expanding into new areas such as motorcycle rider protection, Autoliv demonstrates its commitment to innovation and market diversification. The collaboration between Autoliv and RS Taichi represents an important step in introducing advanced motorcycle rider protection to the market. Along with the recently announced launch of the airbag for the Yamaha Tricity 300 commuter scooter, both initiatives reinforce Autoliv's strategic agenda and support our vision of Saving More Lives.

While Autoliv has previously supplied individual components for airbag vests, this new airbag system, featured in the new RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE, represents Autoliv's first fully developed wearable protection that has been engineered from initial concept through complete system validation. Building on this foundation, RS Taichi applied its expertise to enhancing its performance in real-world riding conditions.

"The collaboration with RS Taichi serves as another milestone in delivering on our commitment to expand mobility safety and develop cutting-edge protective systems for motorcycle riders. By working closely with partners like RS Taichi, who design and manufacture motorcycle rider gear, we can bring proven protection and raising the bar for rider safety," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

"Our passion for creating high quality riding gear has now come together with Autoliv, a company that leads the global standard in safety. The new vest T-SABE is designed not only to protect riders, but also to provide a comfortable and safe riding experience helping create a long lasting and enjoyable motorcycle lifestyle," said Hirohiko Yoshimura President & CEO of RS Taichi.

Motorcycle crash scenarios are highly dynamic and unpredictable, requiring advanced protective systems that respond with absolute precision. Autoliv's new wearable airbag system applies the company's real-life safety research, biomechanical expertise, and rigorous validation directly to motorcycle use.

The airbag system has been engineered as a scalable platform that can be integrated into multiple garment designs and tailored to different motorcycle riding styles and market segments. This approach aligns with Autoliv's long-term ambition to enable modular, high-performance safety solutions across a wide range of applications and global markets.

The RS Taichi Airbag Vest T-SABE will be launched at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show on March 27-29, 2026.

More information: Airbags for Motorcycle Riders

Images: Autoliv Media Gallery

Inquiries:

Media: media@autoliv.com

Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

Investors & Analysts: ir@autoliv.com

Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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