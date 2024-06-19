Austrian State Printing House (OSD): Austria Launches Fully Digital Proof of ID

VIENNA, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of the digital vehicle registration in February 2024, 'youniqx Identity' now announces the launch of the fully digital proof of ID within the Austrian digital ID wallet app 'eAusweise'. This newest digital use case for millions of Austrian citizens marks the latest release in a series of successful launches for Austria's ID wallet app. 'youniqx Identity' is a pioneering leader in digital identity solutions and a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD), focusing on the realization of digital ID use cases as well as modular software solutions for B2B customers.

Austria Integrates Digital ID Proof into Wallet App

From now on, Austria recognizes the digital proof of ID as a full equivalent to established methods, functioning essentially as a digital ID card within Austria. Natural persons can officially show their proof of ID to third parties or private individuals as well as to law enforcement authorities. "We are dedicated to delivering secure and individual solutions to our customer in Austria. And we also strive to make these solutions user-friendly and in accordance with data minimization requirements," says Helmut Lackner, CEO of OSD and youniqx Identity. The proof of ID consists only of the first name, last name, date of birth, and portrait picture of the holder. "This underlines the data-minimized approach, ensuring a user-friendly solution in full accordance with GDPR standards," adds CEO Lackner.

Fully ISO-ready for EIDAS 2.0 Requirements

The new addition within the 'eAusweise' wallet also offers an easier check for law enforcement during the ID verification process improving the efficiency for authorities further. "The development of Austria's digital wallet started with regard to the EU regulations within EIDAS 2.0. For example, we are already fully ISO 18013-5 compliant and ready for future integration within the EU EIDAS 2.0 standard," outlines CEO Lackner.

As of June 2024, over 1.2 million individual digital documents (including digital driver's licenses, digital vehicle registrations, and digital age verifications) were activated in Austria, showing the huge momentum of identity digitization since the initial launch of 'eAusweise' in late 2022. This reflects a wider acceptance of user-friendly and secure digital ID solutions among the Austrian population.

Individual Solutions for Austria and Liechtenstein

In addition to its achievements in digital identity apps, youniqx Identity has also developed individual software components, enabling successful digitization for its customers in Austria and the Principality of Liechtenstein. CEO Helmut Lackner emphasizes the company's commitment to digital ID solutions as well as future standards: "Our recent accomplishments show that we can deliver what is needed for successful statewide digitization. For us at youniqx Identity, this is an invaluable foundation for upcoming supranational EUDI solutions."

About youniqx Identity

youniqx Identity is a leading software developer specializing in digital identities. As a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD), youniqx Identity is dedicated to delivering innovative and user-friendly digital identity solutions as well as modern, secure and efficient modular software solutions for governments. With a proven track record of successful projects and international collaborations, the company remains at the forefront of the digital identity landscape.

