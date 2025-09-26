ATOMIX IN NEW YORK CITY IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE INAUGURAL LIST OF NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

Atomix in New York City is named The Best Restaurant in North America 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastronomic leaders gathered this evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the unveiling of the inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Atomix from New York City was named The Best Restaurant in North America. Hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, the awards ceremony honored the finest culinary talent across the region, with restaurants from Canada, the Caribbean and the United States featured on the debut list.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic or see the bottom of this release.

Atomix in New York City is named The Best Restaurant in North America at North America's 50 Best Restaurants awards 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, held in Las Vegas on September 25th. View PDF NA 50 Best 2025

Atomix, the flagship restaurant of Ellia and Junghyun 'JP' Park, has been crowned The Best Restaurant in North America 2025. Also ranked No.12 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, Atomix is celebrated for its refined 12-course tasting menu and immersive storytelling rooted in Korean tradition. Each course is served on bespoke ceramics and accompanied by an explanatory card detailing the dish's ingredients, origin and inspiration.

With Atomix at the forefront, the Parks have cultivated a collection of celebrated restaurants – including Atoboy, Naro and Seoul Salon – building what is widely regarded as one of New York's most exciting dining groups. Their signature approach – defined by hospitality, humility and technical precision – continues to elevate Korean cuisine on both the North American and global stages.

Atomix is followed in the top 10 ranking by Mon Lapin (No.2) in Montreal, named The Best Restaurant in East Canada 2025 and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Lincoln, awarded The Best Restaurant in Central Canada 2025. Smyth (No.4) in Chicago earns the title of The Best Restaurant in Midwest USA 2025, while Tanière3 (No.5) in Quebec City receives the Art of Hospitality Award 2025, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee. Dakar NOLA (No.6) in New Orleans is recognized as The Best Restaurant in South USA 2025, followed by Kalaya (No.7) in Philadelphia, and SingleThread (No.8) in Healdsburg, named The Best Restaurant in West USA. Rounding out the top ten are Le Bernardin (No.9) and Le Veau d'Or (No.10), both in New York City.

Two standout restaurants from the Caribbean earned notable placement on the debut list: Buzo Osteria Italiana (No.41) in Barbados, led by chef Nakita Goddard, and Stush in the Bush (No.49) in Jamaica, from Lisa and Christopher Binns. Each offers a distinctive culinary experience to their respective islands: Buzo showcasing refined Italian flavors, and Stush offering a bold take on farm-to-table dining.

The list also celebrates under-the radar destinations, proving that world-class cuisine thrives well beyond traditional hotspots. Restaurants in cities such as Denver, Charleston, Nashville, Portland, Richmond and Vancouver all earned a place in North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

William Drew, director of content for North America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to unveil the inaugural list of North America's 50 Best Restaurants, celebrating the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region's dining scene. From pioneering fine-dining institutions to bold new voices, this list reflects the rich culinary landscape of the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. We're proud to honor these exceptional restaurants and the individuals who bring them to life. We also want to send our warmest congratulations to the incredible team at Atomix, who have made history as the very first to hold the No.1 position on North America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking."

Esteemed Montreal chef Normand Laprise has been awarded the Icon Award 2025, sponsored by Lavazza, in recognition of his impact on gastronomy. As the visionary behind Montreal's Toqué!, Laprise has long championed local and seasonal ingredients, earning international acclaim for his innovative cuisine.

Executive pastry chef and partner at Moon Rabbit (No.17), in Washington DC, Susan Bae has been named North America's Best Pastry Chef 2025, sponsored by Valrhona. She is celebrated for her exceptional craft and boundary-pushing approach to luxury patisserie, combining unconventional flavors with artistic precision. Her intricate, thoughtfully composed desserts have set a new standard in modern pastry.

Vanya Filipovic, wine director at Mon Lapin (No.2) in Montreal, has been named North America's Best Sommelier 2025 for her deep wine knowledge and intuitive pairings. A champion of low-intervention wines, she also runs Les Vins Dame-Jeanne, sourcing natural wines from across Europe for Quebec.

Michael Cimarusti, co-owner and chef of Providence (No.47) in Los Angeles, has been awarded the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2025, the only accolade voted for exclusively by fellow chefs. The honor recognizes his lasting impact on modern gastronomy and his unwavering commitment to sustainability and seafood.

SingleThread (No. 8) in Healdsburg has been awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award, recognizing its deep and ongoing commitment to environmentally conscious hospitality. Led by Kyle and Katina Connaughton, the restaurant integrates regenerative agriculture, including no-till farming and zero-waste practices, alongside strong community engagement. By prioritizing seasonal, estate-grown ingredients and maintaining a closed-loop connection between its farm, kitchen and guest experience, SingleThread sets a global benchmark for sustainable fine dining.

Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon, chef-owner of Kalaya (No.7) in Philadelphia, has been awarded the North America's Best Female Chef Award, recognizing her outstanding culinary talent, leadership and impact on the Northeastern U.S. dining scene. Known for her vibrant Thai cooking, Suntaranon has introduced diners to a deeply personal expression of southern Thai flavors, rooted in family tradition and reimagined through refined technique.

The evening also recognized recipients of special awards announced in the months preceding the awards ceremony, including Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of One Love Community Fridge and winner of the Champions of Change Award; Tanière3 (No.5), honored with the Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee; and Ladder 4 in Detroit, which received the Resy One To Watch Award.

The Voting Process

The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled from the votes of a 300-member Academy of regional restaurant industry experts, divided into eight sub-regions, each led by an independent Academy Chair. These Chairs, selected for their expertise, curate a balanced panel of chefs, restaurateurs, journalists, educators, and experienced diners, with at least 25 per cent of members refreshed annually. Voters remain anonymous (except for Academy Chairs), vote confidentially, and must include at least three restaurants outside their home region. To ensure integrity, no one may vote for restaurants in which they have financial or family ties, and neither 50 Best staff nor sponsors influence the results.

Position Name City 1 Atomix New York 2 Mon Lapin Montreal 3 Restaurant Pearl Morissette Lincoln 4 Smyth Chicago 5 Tanière3 Quebec City 6 Dakar NOLA New Orleans 7 Kalaya Philadelphia 8 SingleThread Healdsburg 9 Le Bernardin New York 10 Le Veau d'Or New York 11 Quetzal Toronto 12 Baan Lao Richmond 13 Benu San Francisco 14 Californios San Francisco 15 The Four Horsemen New York 16 Friday Saturday Sunday Philadelphia 17 Moon Rabbit Washington DC 18 Via Carota New York 19 Chubby Fish Charleston 20 Locust Nashville 21 Saison San Francisco 22 Montréal Plaza Montreal 23 Kono New York 24 Aska New York 25 Lazy Bear San Francisco 26 Kato Los Angeles 27 Kann Portland 28 Published on Main Vancouver 29 Le Violon Montreal 30 Emeril's New Orleans 31 Kasama Chicago 32 Royal Sushi & Izakaya Philadelphia 33 Saga New York 34 Albi Washington DC 35 Jungsik New York 36 Corima New York 37 Dōgon Washington DC 38 César New York 39 Café Carmellini New York 40 Penny New York 41 Buzo Osteria Italiana Bridgetown 42 Holbox Los Angeles 43 Alma Montreal 44 Mhel Toronto 45 Alma Fonda Fina Denver 46 Atelier Crenn San Francisco 47 Providence Los Angeles 48 Quince San Francisco 49 Stush in the Bush St. Ann 50 Beba Montreal

About North America's 50 Best Restaurants

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Hotels, 50 Best announced the launch of North America's 50 Best Restaurants in 2025. The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list is created by the North America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 independent leaders from across the region, each selected for their expert opinion of the regional restaurant scene. North America's 50 Best Restaurants event program–including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list–provides a unique opportunity to unite restaurateurs, media, and experienced travelers and food connoisseurs at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion, and talent. The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to encompass the United States, Canada and parts of the Caribbean.

About William Reed

William Reed is an independent media group that has been in operation for more than 150 years, with established brands including The Grocer and Restaurant. Specializing in professional media related to the retail, food service and restaurants sectors, the company is headquartered in the UK with offices around the world. The North America's 50 Best Restaurants list is arranged and organized by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (both launched in 2013), Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants (2022), as well as The World's 50 Best Bars (2009), Asia's 50 Best Bars (2016), North America's 50 Best Bars (2022) and The World's 50 Best Hotels (2023). William Reed is entirely responsible for the organization of the awards, the voting system and the list.

