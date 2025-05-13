atNorth Supports Infrastructure Masons' Women Program and Industry Advancement

atNorth has committed to sponsoring the IMWomen program, supporting efforts to elevate digital infrastructure industry awareness across all sectors

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its support of the Infrastructure Mason's IMWomen program. The initiative is designed to increase the number of women pursuing careers in digital infrastructure through a series of events, masterclasses, and partnerships that promote awareness, retention, develop skills and professional growth.



The IMWomen program is open to all women in the digital infrastructure space and aims to create meaningful pathways for advancement across the industry.

atNorth has a longstanding commitment to fostering diversity, creativity and teamwork within its business to inspire innovation and collaborative working – something that has no doubt contributed to atNorth's continued success.

"With the rapid growth of the infrastructure industry there are a wealth of career opportunities available", says Camilla O'Leary, Director of Client Management at atNorth and member of the IMWomen EMEA team. "IMWomen is a fantastic resource and aligns directly with atNorth's dedication to workforce development, employee wellbeing and professional growth.

"We are proud to sponsor the Infrastructure Masons IMWomen program", says Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir, CFO & Deputy CEO at atNorth. "By investing in initiatives that support the career advancement of women we aim to help create a more equitable and innovative digital infrastructure industry for the future".

"Our mission is to unite the builders of the digital age by increasing industry awareness across all sectors. People drive innovation and innovation drives efficiency" said Santiago Suinaga CEO at Infrastructure Masons. "The support from organizations like atNorth is invaluable in driving global impact across the industry empowering our digital society and economy. We look forward to working together to foster workforce development and leadership."

The news follows the recent appointment of a number of key female roles within atNorth's business, including; Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability, Marie Ekström, Director of People & Culture, Charlotte Ware, Design Director, Taina Ahti-Aalto as Operations Director for Finland, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer, Mardís Heimisdóttir, Director of Strategy Implementation, Tracey Pewtner, Marketing Director and Elísabet Árnadóttir, Director of Security and Compliance.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-supports-infrastructure-masons--women-program-and-industry-advancement,c4149171

The following files are available for download: