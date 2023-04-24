atNorth Receives ISO14001 Certification

atNorth strengthens its commitment to improving its environmental management responsibilities.

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced that it has recently received an ISO14001 certification for Environmental Management for both its Iceland and Sweden sites.

The accreditation demonstrates atNorth's continued commitment to carbon reduction, not just through the development of state-of-the-art sustainable data centers, but also as a common thread across the whole business to commit to environmental best practice. atNorth aims to work towards certification for its latest sites in Finland next.

The ISO14001 accreditation sets out the criteria that a business can follow to set up an effective environmental management system in order to manage their environmental responsibilities and improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste.

"Our ISO14001 certification reassures our customers that we share their values and environmental goals. As we support them on their sustainability journey, we can lead by example and demonstrate our continuous dedication to reducing the impact that our business has on the environment and operate in the most sustainable way possible" said Benedikt Gröndal, COO, atNorth.

Throughout the implementation of the environmental management system, atNorth's environmental aspects were analyzed and procedures to monitor and control them were set to reduce negative environmental impacts from their operations.

"atNorth's passion for sustainability sits at the heart of our operations and services. We strive for continuous improvement in ecological matters and having a functional environmental management system is a key dimension in our ongoing sustainability strategy" commented Ásdís Ólafsdóttir, Sustainability Manager at atNorth.

"We are 100% committed to sustainability not only via our service offerings as we strive to support the growing need for a greener alternative to the cooling of high-performance infrastructure, but also operationally as a business" added Benedikt. The ISO14001 certification is further evidence of our dedication to this cause as we continue to improve our undertakings as a whole".

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 and a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

