atNorth Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

The report showcases atNorth's advancements in sustainability, energy efficiency and community engagement while outlining its vision for the future of data centers.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider has published its 2024 Sustainability Report to showcase its achievements in environmental, social and governance and to promote the transparency and accountability of its operations.

atNorth experienced sustained growth in 2024 and now operates 7 data centers in 4 out of the 5 Nordic countries with 5 additional sites in development. As the business continues to scale, its sustainability report outlines atNorth's expectations for its evolving sustainability strategy, built around planetary boundaries defined by the Stockholm Resilience Centre. Guided by the Future-Fit Framework, the strategy focuses on three key pillars-Planet, People, and Business Conduct-to drive progress toward core goals. Notable highlights include:

Planet:

atNorth's average PUE sits at 1.28, slightly over its target of 1.2 but well below the industry average of 1.56. The business is also reporting on Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) for the first time, measuring below 0.1 L/kWh, substantially below the industry average of approximately 1.8 L/kWh.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions total 704 and 3,200 metric tons respectively in 2024. This year, the business is reporting on Scope 3 emissions for the first time, which amounted to 1,300 metric tons.

atNorth secured three mega sites in 2024 and formed multiple heat reuse partnerships to further lower the carbon footprint of its operations -including collaborations with WA3RM and Hringvarmi to recycle excess heat to grow vegetables in nearby greenhouses.

The company developed a data center blueprint focused on responsible development, its DEN02 mega site is indicative of this and includes plans to restore on campus nature and biodiversity.

People:

atNorth experienced a 68% increase in employees in 2024, lower turnover, and improved employee satisfaction (7.5 to 8.1 on a 0 to 10 scale). The company's Equality Policy supports a diverse team of ~20 nationalities, and women in leadership increased from 18% to 30%.

atNorth aspires to good corporate citizenship within the communities it operates and supported various social initiatives in 2024, including mental health programs, social harm prevention, and local football clubs.

Business Conduct:

atNorth joined the UN Global Compact in 2024 to guide its corporate responsibility strategy, aligning with UN and OECD guidelines.

The company strengthened its sustainable procurement procedures, ensuring suppliers follow its Supplier Code of Conduct.

"The data center industry is at a critical juncture," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "It's not enough to reduce our environmental impact; we must actively contribute to restorative efforts for our planet's future. Our Sustainability Report reflects our vision of `more compute for a better world' and our commitment to responsible, sustainable operations and continuous improvement."

"atNorth is entering a new phase of market leading development," said Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability. "By focusing on a holistic strategy, we can go beyond risk mitigation to actively taking part in restorative and supportive initiatives that benefit the local environment and community."

atNorth is committed to creating data center ecosystems that are central to thriving, self-sustaining economies and contribute to a better world.

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

