atNorth Announces Heat Reuse Enabled Mega Site in Kouvola

Initial 60MW phase due second half 2025, to provide heat and hot water to the surrounding community

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced further expansion into Finland with a new mega site planned on a 21 hectare plot, in Kouvola, 139KM north east of Helsinki and 52KM from the city of Hamina. The site, called FIN04, aligns to atNorth's growth strategy and will be atNorth's tenth data center in the Nordics and its fourth campus in Finland.



FIN04 will have an immediate power supply of 60 megawatts (MW) with the first phase, ready for operation in the second half of 2025 and a path to power to several hundred megawatts when fully built. The site will cater for both colocation customers and build-to-suit projects.





"This agreement is yet another hallmark moment for atNorth. Kouvola is a critical location for our next site as we continue to expand and meet the growing demand for high performance services," commented atNorth's CEO, Eyjolfur Magnus Kristinsson. "We are in ongoing discussions with several AI companies, hyperscalers as well as international organizations requiring High Performance Computing, who see the clear benefit of moving to the Nordics to decarbonize their IT workloads. True to our vision, we are leading the way in future-proofed data center infrastructure across the Nordics."



The Kouvola region is known for its sustainability practices. The city promotes a circular economy throughout its infrastructure design and architecture, in line with the needs of local communities, businesses, and residents.



"Kouvola is a sought-after, sustainable destination. We welcome business investment from responsible companies like atNorth who see the benefit in helping to advance digitalization in an environmentally responsible way," stated Marita Toikka, Mayor of Kouvola. "We are excited to collaborate with atNorth to bring innovation, digital competitiveness and sustainability to the forefront."

Working closely with the city of Kouvola and energy partner, KSS Energia, the new FIN04 site will be enabled with heat reuse capabilities, which will enable the recovery of excess heat from the data center to be recycled for possible reuse within the local community.



"We are excited to work with atNorth to implement a heat reuse practice that can serve as an inspiration for other businesses striving to meet sustainability targets and contribute to a better world," stated Marko Riipinen, CEO, KSS Energia



The announcement of the FIN04 site comes off the back of atNorth's recent acquisition of two data center sites and the construction of a third facility in Finland, as well as a planned development of a 30MW data center in Denmark, due to go live at the end of 2024. This year, the company also completed the acquisition of Gompute, adding a full stack HPC-as-a-Service offering and an additional facility in Sweden to it's portfolio.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

caroline@kitehillpr.com

The following files are available for download: