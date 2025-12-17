ATFX Group Honoured with Two Major Awards at FinanceFeeds Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Group is proud to announce that it has received two major distinctions at the FinanceFeeds Awards 2025 , reflecting the Group's strong performance across both retail and institutional markets. ATFX won the "Broker of the Year" award, while ATFX Connect, the Group's institutional division, earned the title of "Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider."

Strength Across Retail Markets: ATFX Named Broker of the Year

ATFX's recognition as "Broker of the Year" highlights the strength of its retail division, driven by transparent service, robust execution, and the continuous enhancement of the client trading experience. In 2025, ATFX maintained solid momentum globally, supported by strong trading activity and expanding market reach across Europe, MENA, APAC, Africa, and Latin America. ATFX achieved a cumulative trading volume exceeding USD 2.3479 trillion in the first three quarters of 2025, demonstrating its significant scale and growing client engagement worldwide.

The award reflects ATFX's continued investment in advanced trading technology, trader education, and reliable customer support. These core pillars have strengthened its position as a trusted leader in the retail trading industry.

Institutional Excellence: ATFX Connect Recognized for Liquidity Quality

ATFX Connect's achievement as "Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider" emphasizes the rising influence of the Group's institutional service. The division is recognized for providing authentic Prime of Prime services, ensuring efficient and deep liquidity sourced from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers.

ATFX Connect has strengthened its capabilities through enhanced liquidity partnerships and ongoing service improvements. These efforts enable the division to offer institutions flexible, efficient, and transparent liquidity solutions.

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group, remarked on winning the awards,

"Receiving these two honours is an important recognition of the effort our global team puts in every day, both on the retail and institutional side. Our goal has always been to deliver a trading experience that is transparent, innovative, and built on trust. These achievements reflect the confidence that our clients place in us and our continued commitment to raising the standard across both retail and institutional markets."

A Milestone Year for ATFX Group

These two prestigious awards demonstrate ATFX Group's growing leadership and strong commitment across both retail and institutional markets. As the Group continues to innovate, maintain regulatory excellence, and deliver outstanding service quality, it is well positioned for sustained global growth and success.

ATFX Group sincerely thanks its clients, partners, and dedicated teams worldwide for their ongoing trust and support, which fuel its achievements and future ambitions.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.