ATFX Connect Made a Strong Impact and Won The Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) Award at FMLS:25

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Finance Magnates London Summit 2025 (FMLS:25), ATFX Connect participated in several key institutional panels and was honoured with the Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) award for its role in delivering liquidity solutions to institutional clients globally. This award stands as a testament to ATFX Connect's authentic Prime of Prime services, offering efficient access to multiple liquidity sources with flexible solutions tailored for institutional clients.

Among ATFX Connect's representatives at the event, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global, was featured on the "Leaders Panel: 'Thank You, Donald!'", sharing C-level insights on market volatility, AI integration, and how the industry's US-dominated role has shifted amid tariffs and changing regulatory landscapes in 2025.

Drew Niv, Chief Strategy Officer of ATFX, spoke on the "All-Star Panel: Next Industry Trends", covering AI, market structure, and automation shaping 2026. He also participated in the discussion and debate on "Is Prop Trading Good for the Trading Industry?", sharing ATFX's views on the funded-account model's value and regulatory challenges associated with evolving trading frameworks.

On the regional front, Hormoz Faryar, Managing Director of ATFX Connect MEA, provided expert analysis on geopolitical tensions, trade dynamics, and their influence on FX and commodities markets during the "Macro Outlook: Economic Rifts Between Trade Wars & Actual Ones" panel. Joining him, Gonzalo Cañete, Global Chief Market Strategist of ATFX, shared views on global economic cycles, currency flows, and risk factors shaping the trading environment.

ATFX Connect's presence at FMLS:25, with its award-winning institutional liquidity solutions and strategic expertise, reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting clients worldwide with reliable liquidity services and institutional market insights.

