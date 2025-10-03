ATFX Connect Launches Institutional Edge Q4 2025

A comprehensive source of global market insights for institutional clients and professional traders

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, has launched its first edition of Institutional Edge for Q4 2025. This new publication delivers professional traders and institutional clients in-depth analysis of global markets while also underlining the importance of true Prime of Prime solutions in today's evolving trading landscape.

The first edition explores key developments shaping the fourth quarter, including:

Strategic commentary on True Prime of Prime services, covering liquidity access, execution transparency, and operational efficiency for institutional clients. FX & Macro Trends: Analysis of central bank policy shifts, currency movements, and geopolitical influences on global markets.

Expert outlook on gold, silver, and oil, with a focus on supply-demand dynamics, tariff impacts, and safe-haven demand. Cryptocurrencies: A review of Q3 performance and Q4 outlook for major digital assets, highlighting institutional adoption, regulatory changes, and technical drivers.

Adding further depth, the edition features a Global Market Outlook contributed by Professor Trevor Williams, Consultant Economist at ATFX Connect and former Chief Economist at Lloyds Bank. His analysis highlights fiscal fragility, policy divergence, and the outlook for sovereign debt, credit, equities, and FX heading into 2026.

"This launch reflects how our industry is evolving, and how ATFX Connect is committed to raising standards for those who rely on robust, transparent prime brokerage services. ATFX Connect offers a True Prime of Prime solution — designed for institutions that demand genuine market access, operational transparency, and credit efficiency," said Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global.

The Institutional Edge Q4 2025 is now live in digital format and can be accessed by professional clients and institutional partners through the ATFX Connect website: ATFX Connect Institutional Edge Q4 2025.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com.