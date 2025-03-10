ATFX Connect Expands Institutional Services with Mohammed Khan as Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of ATFX, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Khan as Chief Operating Officer. With extensive experience in the institutional brokerage industry, he brings a wealth of expertise in business transformation, revenue generation, and strategic planning to ATFX Connect.

As Chief Operating Officer, he will focus on expanding ATFX Connect's institutional services, refining product strategies, and strengthening key client relationships. Prior to joining ATFX Connect, Mohammed spent over 20 years at FXCM/Stratos Group in senior leadership roles. His expertise in operational efficiency, product innovation, and leveraging technology-driven solutions positions him to drive sustained business growth and institutional market expansion.

Regarding his new position, Mohammed shared:

"I am excited to join ATFX Connect and contribute to its continued success in the institutional space. ATFX has built a strong reputation for technology-driven solutions, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our offerings and expand our global presence."

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, welcomed the appointment by stating:

"Moe is an invaluable asset to the global ATFX Connect strategy. We share the same vision for the future business model, and his leadership will be instrumental in transforming ATFX Connect into a truly robust institutional business. With his expertise, we will continue strengthening our institutional offering across our global presence, including the UK, Cyprus, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, South Africa, and Mexico."

Mohammed Khan's appointment reflects ATFX Connect's commitment to institutional growth. As the company expands its global reach, his leadership will help drive innovation and enhance the platform's ability to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients worldwide.

About ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637575/ATFX_New_Management_on_board_company_news_Mohammad_Khan_thumbnail_EN_a.jpg