ATFX Connect and Your Bourse Form a Strategic Alliance in Liquidity Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect is excited to announce its partnership with Your Bourse, a leading provider of Platform-as-a-Service solutions for FX and CFD liquidity management. This collaboration aims to enhance liquidity options for brokers by combining ATFX's extensive service portfolio with Your Bourse's capabilities. Together, we are committed to improving operational efficiency and supporting sustainable growth for a diverse range of clients by delivering effective solutions to optimize trading operations.

A Match to Be Made

This collaboration allows us to enhance our service offerings by integrating Your Bourse's innovative technology with our custom liquidity solutions. By combining our strengths, we can provide brokers with a seamless trading experience that includes the below:

Enhanced Trading Technology with a Seamless Experience

The partnership integrates Your Bourse's ultra-fast trade execution capabilities with ATFX's Prime of Prime services, creating a powerful infrastructure for brokers. This collaboration minimizes latency, enabling quick and efficient trade execution. Brokers can seamlessly integrate their platforms for real-time execution, reducing operational friction and allowing them to focus on strategic growth while optimizing their trading strategies to boost profitability.





By leveraging Your Bourse's advanced platform features alongside ATFX's global market access, brokers can fully customize their trading environments to meet the diverse needs of their clients. This flexibility allows brokers to adjust liquidity settings, spreads, and execution parameters, delivering personalized trading experiences that enhance client satisfaction and loyalty.





Together, Your Bourse and ATFX offer a suite of risk management tools that help brokers navigate market fluctuations effectively. Access to a broad spectrum of Tier 1 liquidity from both bank and non-bank sources further enhances trading options, improving pricing and execution quality. With these resources, brokers can set risk thresholds, monitor exposure in real-time, and implement strategies to mitigate potential losses, ensuring reliability in their trading operations.

Innovative Solutions for a Better Trading Experience

The collaboration between Your Bourse and ATFX Connect introduces a suite of innovative solutions designed to empower brokers in today's dynamic market. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and tailored services, this partnership equips brokers with powerful tools for improved trade execution and risk management. Brokers can leverage Your Bourse's advanced Liquidity Aggregation capabilities alongside ATFX's diverse liquidity pools, allowing for optimal pricing and faster order execution. Additionally, features like customizable MT4/MT5 Bridge integrations streamline trading operations, while real-time analytics and alerts help brokers monitor their positions effectively. This comprehensive approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports brokers in delivering exceptional trading experiences that meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Premium Liquidity Program by Your Bourse with ATFX Connect

At ATFX, we are proud to support brokers in their participation in the Premium Liquidity Program offered by Your Bourse. By selecting ATFX as their liquidity provider, brokers can access a suite of enhanced services, including custom price and volume multipliers, advanced order routing, and real-time reporting capabilities. These tools enable brokers to manage their operations efficiently and profitably. Additionally, brokers can utilize Your Bourse's services at no cost when they sign up with ATFX, making this a valuable opportunity to leverage high-quality solutions without any extra expense. This collaboration is designed to help brokers optimize their trading strategies and improve their service delivery to clients.

Conclusion

In summary, the partnership between ATFX Connect and Your Bourse significantly enhances liquidity services for brokers. By leveraging our combined strengths, we offer innovative solutions that improve trading operations and risk management. This collaboration equips brokers with the essential tools for success in a competitive market, driving growth for all.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ATFX Connect's bespoke liquidity offerings are available to institutions, hedge funds, broker-to-broker, family offices, asset managers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with direct market access to liquidity from T1 banks and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals, and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation and pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is part of the ATFX Group. For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit the ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com