ATFX Announces the launch of NFT!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, ATFX has announced its NFT Soft Launch to all internal staff members. As part of this launch, every employee will receive a unique ATFX NFT named the ATFX Bull. This marks ATFX's entry into the thriving world of non-fungible tokens, showcasing their commitment to embracing cutting-edge blockchain technology.

ATFX Bull

ATFX proudly takes its place as a pioneer in the industry by creating its own NFT. Each ATFX Bull has been minted on the innovative Polygon network, demonstrating the company's drive to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Following this exciting internal soft launch, ATFX has planned for a public launch targeting new clients in Q2/Q3. This will provide an opportunity for active clients to receive ATFX NFTs as a bonus for preparing for the coming ATFX NFT Loyalty Program (only available to Southeast Asia and Latin America), further promoting the company's innovative approach to digital content.

NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) are unique digital assets securely held on a blockchain network. Each token possesses its own distinct value and cannot be swapped on a one-to-one basis with others. This allows creators and collectors across various fields ranging from art to music and finance to own digital content in an entirely new way.

By launching its own unique NFTs and utilizing state-of-the-art blockchain technology, ATFX demonstrates its commitment to delivering compelling offerings to its staff and clients while keeping pace with technological advancements in digital finance.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067596/bull.jpg

SOURCE ATFX