ASUS Unveils RUC-2000-Series Rugged-Rack Edge AI System at COMPUTEX 2026

Industrial-grade, fanless 2U modular platform delivers 180 AI TOPS with rich high-bandwidth I/O for mission-critical edge deployments

KEY POINTS

Rugged edge-AI performance: Up to 180 AI TOPS powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPU for high-throughput edge inference in mission-critical deployments

Up to 180 AI TOPS powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPU for high-throughput edge inference in mission-critical deployments Modular deployment flexibility: Innovative 2U half-rack design scales to standard 19-inch configurations, simplifying integration, installation, and servicing

Innovative 2U half-rack design scales to standard 19-inch configurations, simplifying integration, installation, and servicing Industrial-grade reliability: Fanless, MIL-STD-810H-validated system with rich high-bandwidth I/O and hot-swappable storage for continuous, resilient operation

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, ASUS today introduced RUC-2000H (RUC-2000 series), the latest rugged-rack edge AI system purpose-built to accelerate deployment of machine vision, autonomous vehicle, and intelligent video analytics workloads in harsh, space-constrained environments. Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor and delivering up to 180 AI TOPS, RUC-2000H enables high-throughput edge inference while helping industrial operators reduce integration complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Standardized 19-inch rack modularity for faster integration

Most embedded systems rely on proprietary sizes tailored to specific scenarios, creating friction when upgrading cabinets, changing mounting methods, or scaling deployments. RUC-2000H addresses this with an innovative 2U half-rack base unit: two units can be combined to form a standard 19-inch rack configuration, which is called RUC-2000G. Flexibility to mount in a rack or on a wall or desk simplifies installation across diverse sites, while the modular architecture streamlines assembly and service and supports efficient thermal design for continuous operation.

Purpose-built I/O and functional integration to speed deployment

RUC-2000 series is engineered with industrial connectivity in mind, supporting specialized interfaces required by real-world applications. High-bandwidth networking includes one 10GbE port and five 2.5GbE ports to enable deterministic data transport at the edge. For multi-camera aggregation, the platform supports up to eight GMSL2 interfaces, reducing external converters and integration effort. For high availability and data protection, the system integrates dual hot-swappable SSD trays with RAID 0/1 support, complemented by hot-swappable storage options for rapid recovery and minimized downtime. Future expansion is enabled through a PCIe® x16 slot with x8 bandwidth to support up to 200-watt GPU, allowing scalability as requirements evolve.

Industrial-grade reliability and MIL-STD-810H compliance

Designed for industrial sites with extreme temperatures, dust and vibration, RUC-2000H features a fanless architecture to maintain performance without dust-related failure risks, and supports wide-range DC input for power protection. The platform is validated to MIL-STD-810H rugged standards and engineered for 24/7 operation across wide temperature ranges, helping ensure uptime where reliability is non-negotiable.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS RUC-2000 series sample is available now. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

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