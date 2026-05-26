ASUS to Showcase Next-Generation AI Experiences and Consumer Innovation at Computex 2026

ASUS to preview a new era of everyday AI, intelligent experiences, and modern consumer computing at Computex 2026

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced its upcoming showcase at Computex 2026, where the company will present its latest vision for AI-powered computing and next-generation consumer experiences under the theme of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.

image credit: ASUS

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience a broad spectrum of AI innovation spanning multiple domains, including Workspace AI, Industrial AI, Everyday AI, Creator AI, Healthcare AI, and Gaming AI. These showcases demonstrate how ASUS is expanding AI beyond individual devices into intelligent ecosystems that support productivity, creativity, mobility, entertainment, and specialized industry applications.

A major focus this year will be Everyday AI, featuring the latest ASUS consumer laptops designed for modern lifestyles. ASUS will preview upcoming additions to its premium ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook families, combining refined design, portability, immersive displays, and AI-enhanced experiences tailored for work, creativity, learning, and entertainment. Visitors can also expect new design expressions and lifestyle-focused innovations that continue ASUS's commitment to blending technology with personal expression.

ASUS will also preview a new generation of agentic AI solutions designed to make AI more practical, approachable, and useful in everyday scenarios. Built around simplicity and intuitive interaction, these experiences are designed to help users engage with AI more naturally — enabling intelligent assistance that can understand intent, streamline tasks, and adapt dynamically across different workflows and environments. More details will be revealed during Computex.

The ASUS exhibition will take place from June 2–5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4F), Booth M0820.

ASUS invites audiences worldwide to visit the ASUS Computex site, where the latest AI innovations for creators, professionals, and gamers will be unveiled on June 2, 2026.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader delivering innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions that provide incredible experiences and enhance the lives of people everywhere. Backed by world-class R&D capabilities and driven by innovation, ASUS continues to shape the future of intelligent computing across consumer, creator, business, and AI ecosystems.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

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