Astronergy TOPCon products' testified by TÜV Rheinlands' three world's firsts

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing the world's first IEC TS 63126:2020 (2 PfG 2971) photovoltaic module certificate, the world's first IEC TS 63126 PV junction box certificate and the world's first IEC TS 63126 PV module connector certificate granted by TÜV Rheinland to multiple solar module products of Astronergy's ASTRO N series at SNEC PV Power Expo on June 13th, the high reliability and stability of Astronergy module products in extreme high-temperature environments are verified.

Jack Zhou (right), the Head of Global Product Technical Management at Astronergy, received the company's IEC TS 63126 certificate at SNEC on June 13. Haiyan Huang (middle), EVP&CSO at Astronergy, received certificate from TÜV Rheinlands at SNEC on June 13.

Formulated and issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), IEC TS 63126:2020 is a specialized test for PV modules and PV modules' spare parts used in high-temperature environments for extended periods. It is an important addition to the existing IEC 61730-2 and IEC 61215 standards and could further testify and enhance the reliability and durability of the modules in a wide range of extreme climatic conditions.

Specific environmental areas, such as deserts or high mountains, often have extremely high levels of solar radiation due to altitude, climate and other conditions, which provide ideal irradiation conditions and space for high-efficiency photovoltaic systems. At the same time, high temperatures place higher demands on the performance of PV modules.

Through the rigorous tests conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting organization, all key data of Astronergy TOPCon products meets the IEC TS 63126, showcasing great performances.

Attainment of IEC TS 63126:2020 certificates verifies Astronergy ASTRO N n-type TOPCon PV module products have more efficient and stable performance, and can be widely used in more applications and projects in complex environments.

The three world's firsts also demonstrate Astronergy's leading position in the global PV industry in terms of technological innovation and quality control. For high-temperature featured markets such as the Middle East and Africa, Astronergy TOPCon products could be the first choice of local customers.

