Astronergy reaches first global ASTRO N8 order with GES Siemsa

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At SNEC 2025, one of the world's most influential solar industry exhibitions, Astronergy officially signed a landmark cooperation agreement with Spanish EPC company Global Energy Services Siemsa, S.A. (GES Siemsa), marking the first-ever global project order for its advanced ASTRO N8 PV modules.

A group photo of GES representatives (two at the left) and Astronergy representatives after the signing ceremony at SNEC 2025, June 12, in Shanghai.

According to the agreement, Astronergy will begin delivering ASTRO N8 modules later this year to support a major solar project in Spain developed by GES Siemsa. This collaboration not only signifies a breakthrough for the ASTRO N8 series in the European high-end solar market but also represents a shared commitment to accelerating the region's renewable energy transition.

"We are pleased to partner with Astronergy and adopt their latest ASTRO N8 technology in our upcoming project," said Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Mata, representative of GES Siemsa. "This cooperation reinforces our shared vision of delivering efficient and sustainable energy solutions to the Spanish market."

As Astronergy's advanced product, the ASTRO N8 series combines G12 wafer-based design with next-generation TOPCon cell technology, offering higher power output of over 700Wp and system-level cost advantages—making it a strong fit for utility-scale solar applications.

"This first global project order for ASTRO N8 underscores the market's confidence in our latest high-efficiency technology," said Samuel Zhang, the CMO at Astronergy. "We're proud to partner with GES Siemsa to deliver clean, reliable solar energy to Spain, and to open a new chapter of growth in the European market."

The partnership serves as a strong signal of Astronergy's growing influence in Europe and lays the groundwork for deeper collaboration between the two companies across future utility-scale solar developments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709487/A_group_photo_GES_representatives__two_left__Astronergy_representatives_signing.jpg

