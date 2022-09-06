Astronergy Modules Winning "Outdoor Energy Yield AQM Award 2022" from TÜV Rheinland

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy has once again received recognition at the 2022 edition of the TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress, with its ASTRO Series Bifacial Module winning the "Outdoor Energy Yield Award (Bifacial Group)", held in Hefei, China, on September 2.

Astronergy won "All Quality Matters 2022" awarded by TÜV Rheinland. Credit: Astronergy

"All Quality Matters " Award is recognized as one of the most competitive and valuable awards among the suppliers of modules, inverters, and energy storage systems, etc. due to its objective and credible evaluation process, and authoritative and neutral selection institutions. It is the fifth award that Astronergy has won from TÜV Rheinland's "All Quality Matters" since 2018, showing authoritative and professional recognition of the outstanding performance of Astronergy's products.

The outdoor energy yield competition modules are randomly selected from 1000 mass production modules and installed by TÜV Rheinland unified at its test site in Cologne, Germany. The modules' power generation performance is evaluated through laboratory and outdoor tests, and the final module energy efficiency ratio is ranked according to the evaluation data. During the 6-month test period, the ASTRO Series Bifacial Module underwent outdoor measurement which is the most realistic performance of module products in practical applications, and finally stood out from many participants and won the award.

ASTRO series bifacial modules feature high efficiency, high power, and high reliability, have 30-years warranty and can resist the extreme climate environment to meet full-scenario uses, such as high altitude, high salinity, and high temperature.

"TÜV Rheinland's rigorous testing has fully verified the reliability of Astronergy's module products. In the future, Astronergy will continue to forge ahead with advanced technologies to provide customers with more high-quality and high-efficient products, making a continuous effort to create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power." Said by Haiyan, Huang, vice president of Astronergy.

About Astronergy:

Astronergy is committed to becoming the most competitive PV module manufacturer in the world, focusing on R&D, manufacturing, distribution and sales of high-efficient solar cells and PV modules. As a reliable and technology-leading brand Astronergy was honored by PVEL/DNV GL as "Top Performer" among module manufacturers for six times. And the brand also has been listed as the world's Tier 1 supplier of PV modules by Bloomberg.

