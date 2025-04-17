ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO CELEBRATES SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

SILVERSTONE, England, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team made a showstopping return to Saudi Arabia ahead of the Kingdom's upcoming Grand Prix. Aston Martin Aramco and title partner Aramco delivered several events aimed to excite and inspire motorsport fans across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Jessica Hawkins at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after taking the AMR23 across Saudi Arabia.

The celebration began with Aston Martin Aramco driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins – who made history a year ago as the first woman to drive a modern ground-effect Formula 1 car – returning to the wheel for the second time. The symbolic journey saw Hawkins take the AMR23 across Saudi Arabia, stopping at a number of locations, including Ithra, Aramco's remarkable cultural home in Dammam, as well as a newly unveiled Aramco premium retail station, and finishing at the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Aston Martin Aramco then returned to Aramco headquarters, where driver Fernando Alonso unveiled the Saudi-inspired helmet that he will wear for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The helmet design was a collaboration between Alonso and Sara Turkestani, a talented young artist from the Kingdom, who won a competition to design a special-edition race helmet for Alonso to wear during this weekend's race. Turkestani will enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes trackside experience, hosted by Aston Martin Aramco.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Driver, said: "It's always special to race in Saudi Arabia, particularly because it's the home of Aramco. It was difficult to pick my favourite helmet design, but the dunes and colours of the winning design reminded me of the incredible landscapes I saw when I raced in the Dakar Rally. Aramco's Generation 3 initiative is all about inspiring the next generation, so it feels meaningful to wear a helmet designed by a young artist from the Kingdom. I'm excited to showcase the designer's creativity on track this weekend."

Rania Biltagi, Aramco Global Head of Sponsorships, said: "It's exciting to see this partnership continue to grow, making history in Saudi Arabia once again. Taking our partnership on an iconic journey across the Kingdom reflects a shared ambition to help inspire the next generation across Saudi Arabia and around the world. By fuelling them with inspiration and skills in STEM, we hope to inspire the next female driver and the future engineers who will shape tomorrow's great achievements."

Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Driver Ambassador and Head of F1 Academy, said: "Being behind the wheel of an F1 car is always incredible, so to make history with Aramco ahead of their home race for a second time felt special. Inspiring the next generation into careers in motorsport is at the forefront of what I do with the team, and I'm proud to support Aramco continue this mission as part of their Generation 3 initiative."

Sara Turkestani, helmet design competition winner, said: "The competition gave me the chance to utilize my passion for art and design and showcase Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage. The desert theme represents resilience and history combined with a modern style to represent F1. I am grateful for the chance to share my design, and I am so proud to see it on Fernando Alonso's helmet. It's such an honour to know that he will wear it for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix."

In addition to celebrating the importance of Saudi Arabia to the partnership and the Kingdom's growing passion for and contribution to motorsports, the activity across the week signals a momentous step in the partnership's Generation 3 campaign, which aims to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

For B-roll, hero film and VNR please click here.

