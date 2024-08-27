ASSEMBLY EUROPE WELCOMES SAMANTHA SCOTT AS NEW MANAGING PARTNER

Scott will support key clients in the luxury, travel and FMCG sectors at Assembly

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell's (STGW) leading global media agency, Assembly, announced today the appointment of Samantha Scott as Managing Partner in Europe. Drawing on Scott's extensive experience in media and client leadership, she will lead a key team to deliver best-in-class work and propel exceptional growth for the company's leading clients, including hotel group Mandarin Oriental and skincare brand Aesop. Scott will report to James Appleby, Managing Director, UK, and her appointment is effective immediately.

Samantha Headshot

Scott joins Assembly from Dentsu X, where she served as the Managing Partner and saw success taking media-only clients and evolving them into broader relationships across their Media, Creative and Customer Experience practices. During her twelve-year tenure at Dentsu, Scott led digital products and global performance media for Apple, focusing on driving revenue growth for Apps and subscription services and worked on a host of other European and Global client assignments.

Scott recently worked closely with premium luxury brand William Grant & Sons UK, where she managed the expansion of services from media to creative and eCommerce domains. She also supported branding performance for global FMCG retail client McCormick across European markets and played a key role in orchestrating the integration of the Fetch and 360i brands.

"I am excited to be joining Assembly at this moment in its growth, transforming brand and media performance for a fantastic group of clients," said Scott. "I've already been wowed by some of the solutions being built, particularly those that are AI-driven. Harnessing my entrepreneurial flare, I'll strive to foster further sustainable growth across Europe and globally. I can't wait to get started!"

Scott will leverage her prowess and skillset in the industry to support in bolstering Assembly Europe's expertise in elevating brand performance for clients through innovative AI-driven solutions.

"At Assembly, our dedication to driving our clients' business and media performance forward is what gets us up every day," said Appleby. "Sam's positive energy and growth-oriented mindset are perfectly suited to this and the culture we are building here. With her proven track record, craft in performance media, and client leadership expertise, I am confident she will empower our team to achieve even greater results for our clients."

This comes at an exciting time for the agency, having recently been appointed global media partner for tech unicorn, Pipedrive, following a competitive pitch process. By capitalising on a bespoke AI-powered marketing intelligence engine, Assembly will fuel the leading sales CRM platform's growth globally leveraging advanced technology, audience targeting and AI-led planning.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our Europe headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specialising in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centered around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 1,900 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

