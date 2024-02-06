ASSEMBLY BOLSTERS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH JAMES WILDE AS HEAD OF GROWTH & MARKETING AND LIZZY HERBERTSON AS COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR IN EUROPE

Wilde previously held the role of Head of Growth at Wavemaker UK while Herbertson spearheaded commercial innovation at both Astus and Dentsu

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) media agency, Assembly, announced today the appointment of James Wilde as Head of Growth & Marketing and Lizzy Herbertson as Commercial Director in Europe, effective immediately. The strategic appointments are poised to shape the company's growth trajectory, fuel a wave of innovation, and elevate client experience throughout the region.

Assembly's James Wilde, Head of Growth & Marketing, and Lizzy Herbertson, Commercial Director in Europe.

Wilde will lead new business development and marketing, harnessing the power of Assembly's digital-born capabilities to enhance the agency's brand portfolio across Europe. He brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and exceptional client leadership. Wilde joins Assembly from Wavemaker UK, where he held the position of Head of Growth. He has achieved unparalleled success in client acquisition and retention across a variety of sectors including retail, luxury, transportation and governmental services – working with brands such as Transport for London, William Hill, and Trainline.

As Commercial Director in Europe, Herbertson's role will center around building strong commercial and business operation models for our clients, strengthening strategic partnerships and investments, and through innovative new ways of working, delivering incremental business outcomes. Prior to Assembly, Herbertson served as the International Agency and Client Lead at Astus and has created UK and Global commercial and engagement strategies at Dentsu. Herbertson has led global client media investments, working with blue-chip brands such as Reckitt Benckiser and One Kraft Heinz.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lizzy and James to Assembly as we are well-positioned to win well and win big – redefining brand performance for our clients. James is an exceptional leader with a proven record of growth know-how and outstanding client leadership," said Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO. "And Lizzy's remarkable business acumen and impressive track record of commercial success will make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are thrilled to have them both on board to supercharge growth in the European market."

