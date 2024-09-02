AskGamblers Kicks Off Charity Month by Donating €106,500 to HISBAS

AskGamblers

02 Sep, 2024, 08:51 GMT

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's Charity Night, AskGamblers raised €106,500, thanks to their partners who auctioned for paid positions on the website. The funds raised on 12 June are now being donated to the Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Association of Serbia (HISBAS).

Every year, AskGamblers hosts a Charity Night as part of AskGamblers Awards, during which the company's partners auction for paid positions on the website. On 12 June, AskGamblers raised a record-breaking €106,500, thanks to their partners' auctions and generosity.

As Charity Month 2024 kicks off, the entire sum raised during Charity Night will be donated to the Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Association of Serbia (HISBAS), an organisation that aims to improve and protect the health and quality of life of children living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

AskGamblers wishes to thank the following partners for their contributions and for helping yet another Charity Month become a reality: BitStarz Casino Affiliates, Mate Affiliates, Wild Partners, N1 Partners, Playfina Partners, Wolfpack Partners, Boomerang Partners, RocketPlay Partners, and Strong Affiliates.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, commented: "It is always a thrill to raise another record-breaking sum, especially as it is all for a good cause. We couldn't be more grateful to our partners for their contributions; none of this would be possible without them. Thank you for making another Charity Month a success."

Additional information about AskGamblers' Charity Month is available in the official news article.

