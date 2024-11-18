WISTON, England, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Aerospace has announced that it will be supporting aviation charity The Air League as a corporate sponsor.

Founded in 1909, the Air League is the UK's leading aviation, aerospace and space charity. It aims to change lives by inspiring, enabling and supporting the next generation of aviation professionals from all backgrounds, and break down the barriers into these industries through its scholarship and outreach programmes.

Artemis Aerospace to support The Air League as a corporate sponsor

Jim and Deborah Scott are the co-founders of Artemis Aerospace. Deborah said:

"As business owners and parents, we know that the route to work isn't always straightforward, especially for those trying to find a fulfilling career that suits their interests and skill sets, but who are uncertain of how to get there. This makes The Air League the perfect fit for our vision of supporting those who are keen to work in the industry, but don't know how, and those who don't know about the diverse range of job roles on offer but would make ideal candidates."

Jim added:

"We're delighted to be supporting The Air League and making our contribution to helping people to reach their full potential while alleviating the shortage of aviation professionals and spreading the word about the amazing and diverse career opportunities available."

Janine Hornsby, CEO of The Air League, commented:

"We are very excited to be working with Artemis Aerospace and looking forward to the difference we can make together supporting future employees in the aviation industry. Many young people from a diverse range of backgrounds may have no idea that their skill set could be ideal for a career in aviation. The Air League aims to spark an interest in our future pilots, cabin crew, engineers, logistics technicians and ground crew – experts we will need more than ever in the coming years. It's great to have Artemis become a part of that."

Artemis Aerospace offers an innovative approach to component solutions for the aviation sector. Established in 1999, the company has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service by solving problems and providing a range of realistic options that offer customers the flexibility and freedom to choose a solution that suits their timescale and budget. Its services include component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

Website: www.artemisaerospace.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557986/Artemis_Aerospace.jpg