Artemis Aerospace achieves a King's Award for Enterprise

WISTON, England, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Aerospace has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Artemis is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Tuesday 6th May), Artemis has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. A total of 199 awards have been announced with two companies being recognised with two awards.

Employing 14 people, Artemis Aerospace was founded in 1999 and is a leading aviation component supplies and support service. Based in West Sussex, the company operates globally and has international hubs covering the US and Asia.

Jim Scott, co-founder and Managing Director of Artemis Aerospace, said:

"This is a defining moment in the history of Artemis Aerospace. Having started the business with Deborah Scott [Finance Director of Artemis Aerospace] more than 25 years ago from our spare bedroom, we have worked tirelessly to shape the business into the global success it is today. This prestigious award recognises everything we and our much-valued staff have done to create a business that competes on the world stage at every level. We are incredibly proud to have been recognised and rewarded by the King's Award for Enterprise for international trade and look forward to continuing to provide and expand on the high-quality expertise and components solutions we deliver to the aviation industry."

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King's Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on 6th May 2025.

Artemis Aerospace offers an innovative approach to component solutions for the aviation sector. Established in 1999, the company has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service by solving problems and providing a range of realistic options that offer customers the flexibility and freedom to choose a solution that suits their timescale and budget. Its services include component supplies, component repairs, lessor support, flight simulation hardware support, consignment stock management and global aircraft logistics.

With decades of expertise in global aviation logistics, the expert team works with trusted MROs, OEMs, and aftermarket suppliers around the world to offer 24/7 support to its global customer base.

Artemis' headquarters are based near to Gatwick in London, UK with hubs operating in Los Angeles, Miami and Asia.



