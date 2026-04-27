Art Gathers in Beijing, Harmony Embraces All: 2026 Beijing Art Season to Open in May

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The content of the 2026 Beijing Art Season was unveiled this week at Beijing's 798 Art District. Running from May 21 to June 15, the festival will feature over 400 events, drawing hundreds of art institutions from roughly 20 countries.

Themed "Art Gathers in Beijing, Harmony Embraces All," the Art Season aims to bring together artistic resources from China and abroad, creating a platform where different regions, media and artistic ideas can meet through exhibitions, forums and other cultural events.

Beijing 798 Art District gears up for the 2026 Beijing Art Season

At the center of the festivities are two powerhouse events-Gallery Weekend Beijing and Beijing Dangdai Art Fair, while also linking art districts, museums, and galleries across the city. Participants from nearly 20 countries and hundreds of art institutions are expected to take part, with more than 400 events planned. Actress Zhu Zhu is appointed Ambassador of the 2026 Beijing Art Season

2026 Beijing Art Season will introduce, for the first time, a structure connecting the primary gallery market with the secondary auction market, a move intended to strengthen the path from artistic cultivation to market circulation and support the continued development of Beijing's art ecosystem. The Art Season is expected to generate an industry worth hundreds of millions of yuan and attract over 5 million participants.

For the first time, Beijing Art Season will extend across six districts of Beijing, combining exhibitions, art transactions, public education programs, city walks and consumer activities into a broader urban cultural festival. Digital artworks will be on display at various commercial led throughout Beijing, bringing art beyond traditional venues and into everyday life.

The program will also connect with museums and more than 500 partner businesses across Beijing. Through NFC-enabled ticketing, visitors will be able to move between different scenes, with customized subsidy aimed at boosting consumption in tourism, dining and retail.

As 2026 marks the China-Brazil Year of Culture, the season will feature exhibitions and exchange programs centered on Brazilian culture. It will also include a children's painting exhibition developed in collaboration with UNESCO, focusing on ecological awareness and intergenerational dialogue, alongside programming from international cultural institutions including the Instituto Cervantes Beijing, the Danish Cultural Center, the Korean Cultural Center and the Goethe-Institut.

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