Arkieva recognized as Great Supply Chain Partner for improving efficiency and visibility for Wells Enterprises

Leading supply chain publication honors end-to-end demand and production planning project at largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a provider of industry-leading supply chain planning solutions, announces recognition as a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for their work transforming supply chain processes at Wells Enterprises. As part of this work, Arkieva engineered and implemented an end-to-end software solution to handle production complexity and support Wells' continued growth. This is the second industry award win for the project, following recognition as a Top Supply Chain Project by both Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazine.

Wells produces over 200 million gallons of ice cream each year, distributed across all 50 states. As the business grew, supply chain complexities followed, driven by a more intricate product mix, geographic expansion, new distribution centers and the introduction of additional product lines. In need of a supply chain planning framework that could scale as consumer preferences changed and promotions and seasonality varied, Wells enlisted Arkieva to deliver an end-to-end solution that offers flexibility in production line assignment, the ability to build ramp-up curves for new products and efficient workload management.

The solution includes demand forecasting, inventory management, supply and production planning, plant scheduling and truckload modeling. A phased implementation enabled Wells to fully maximize system capabilities and allowed Arkieva to adapt the solution based on the customer's needs.

Wells now benefits from improved efficiency in production planning, better workload balancing and effective ramp-up processes for new products with the ability to plan production schedules up to 16 weeks in advance. They can also leverage network-wide insights to make critical business decisions, such as identifying the most cost-effective plant locations for specific production runs.

"For decades, companies have trusted us to solve complexity and unlock the true value of their supply chains," says Anand Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, Arkieva. "We are honored to be part of the long-term vision of sustained, profitable growth at Wells."

About the award

SupplyChainBrain's annual list of Great Supply Chain Partners recognizes vendors or service providers who have made a tremendous impact on supply chain efficiency.

About Arkieva

Arkieva is a supply chain planning software company helping process manufacturers forecast smarter, plan faster and grow profitably. Recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Arkieva delivers AI-powered, modular solutions for demand, inventory, and supply planning. For more than 30 years, companies in chemicals, food & beverage, and CPG have trusted Arkieva to balance complex constraints, reduce risk, and improve efficiency. Known for its flexible, partnership-driven approach, Arkieva combines advanced technology with deep industry expertise to drive measurable results. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with offices in Belgium and India, Arkieva works with global enterprises to create resilient, future-ready supply chains.

CONNECT WITH ARKIEVA

Arkieva Media Contact:

Kristan Theile

Director of Marketing, Arkieva

513-376-0300

ktheile@arkieva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431283/ArkievaLogo.jpg