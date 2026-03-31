UK parents turn to online search 5.3 times a week to make sense of their child's world, yet children's eye health ranks among the least searched topics, with just 17% seeking advice on their child's vision

Good vision is vital to children's learning and development, yet experts warn the signs of sight problems in children are routinely going unnoticed

Around 1 in 5 children under 10 are living with a sight condition – up to 1.6 million children across the UK – yet many cases go undetected

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Specsavers – The Specsavers Children's Vision Report 2026 – reveals that the average UK parent searches online 5.3 times a week to decode their child's world, from questions about why kids eat sponges to why they love sitting in cardboard boxes. Almost nine in ten (88%) say they regularly turn to the internet to understand their child's behaviour. Yet despite this, fewer than one in five (17%) have ever sought advice about their child's eye health – one of the most important, and most overlooked, areas of children's development.

Are Children's Eye Tests on Your List? New Specsavers Research Shows Parents Search Everything About Their Kids Except Their Vision

When it comes to their child's physical health, 39% of parents have searched for answers online – most commonly about rashes or skin conditions (49%), eating habits and nutrition (45%), high temperatures (44%), or developmental milestones (38%). Yet fewer than one in five (17%) have ever sought advice about children's eye health, and 40% of those who haven't say it's simply because they haven't noticed any vision problems in their child.

Child psychologist Dr Elizabeth Kilbey says: "It's not surprising parents are turning to search engines to help navigate the many questions that come with raising children. Children are curious and imaginative, and this plays a vital role in how they learn, explore and build confidence. Because so much of that discovery is visual, clear vision is crucial to their development. In the classroom especially, being able to see and focus underpins learning. When vision is affected, it can subtly influence attention, engagement and even behaviour. That's why I encourage parents to prioritise children's eye health as an important part of their child's overall wellbeing."

The research reveals the breadth of topics UK parents search about their children, with more than four in ten (41%) searching about habits or routines, and a similar proportion (39%) checking whether their child's behaviours are common. More than half (54%) admit their searches regularly start with "Is it normal for my child to…" – a sign of just how much parents rely on online search to navigate the early years.

When it comes to children's eye health specifically, 13% of parents are not aware of common sight conditions that can affect children, such as myopia (short-sightedness) or amblyopia (lazy eye). Fifteen percent of those surveyed have never taken their child for an eye test, and 11% have not done so in the last two years. The most common reason given was that their child had not complained about their vision (21%), while 12% said they would only book an appointment if a problem became apparent.

Dr Nigel Best, Optometrist at Specsavers, says: "The Specsavers Children's Vision Report 2026 highlights something we see in practice every day – children's eye health is easy to overlook when there are no obvious symptoms. Around 1 in 5 children under 10 are living with a sight condition, and many don't report difficulties because they assume what they see is normal. What parents may not realise is that many sight conditions, including myopia in kids, can be managed or corrected if detected before the age of eight, while vision is still developing. Regular children's eye tests are recommended from the age of three – and they're free on the NHS."

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists identifies children's eye health as one of the most under-screened areas of paediatric care. Many sight conditions go undetected not because parents aren't paying attention, but because the signs – sitting closer to the screen, tilting the head to read, losing their place on the page – are subtle enough to be mistaken for everyday behaviour. A professional children's eye test is the only reliable way to identify them early.**

Book your child's NHS-funded eye test at Specsavers.co.uk for children under 16.

TOP 20 QUIRKY SEARCH TERMS ASKED BY PARENTS

Why are kids saying 6 7 Do kids naturally hate vegetables Why do kids like sitting in a box Why do kids love cardboard boxes so much Why do kids say are we nearly there yet Why do kids fold their ears How common is it for children to get stuck in a washing machine Do kids write diaries without being told to Why do kids draw dogs all the same Why are kids talking in letters these days Why do kids like food in shapes Why are kids throwing popcorn at chicken jockey Why do kids act like cats Do kids poke each other's bum How come most kids just instinctively make potions in the bathroom Why do kids cheer during fire alarm Do kids like to watch the water tornado in the bath Why do kids draw loads of fingers on hands Why do kids eat sponges Why are kids mewing

Notes to Editors

All statistics are from a survey carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Specsavers among 1,000 UK parents of children aged 5 - 7 in March 2026.

Children's eye tests are free on the NHS at Specsavers for all children under 16. Specsavers recommends children have their first eye test from the age of three and a half.

Specsavers is the world's largest privately-owned optical and audiology company, with more than 2,500 stores across 11 countries.

*1. Source: Ophthalmic Services for Children Guidance by The Royal College of Ophthalmologists' Paediatric Sub-Committee.

**2. Source: ONS – Estimates of the population for the UK, England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

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