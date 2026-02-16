Specsavers Partners with Relationship Expert Paul Brunson to Reveal How Hearing Loss Affects Connection

Nearly half of UK couples struggle with hearing loss, affecting their relationships, yet most wait 10 years for help.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specsavers, the UK's biggest optical and hearing care provider, has partnered with celebrity relationship expert Paul Brunson to launch a campaign addressing how undetected hearing loss impacts relationship intimacy and connection. New research commissioned by Specsavers reveals that 67% of British couples believe "feeling listened to and truly heard" is the most important way to stay connected, yet nearly half (48%) struggle with hearing issues that affect daily communication. With free hearing checks now available at over 900 Specsavers locations nationwide, the campaign encourages couples to prioritise hearing health as an essential component of relationship wellness.

The campaign introduces Specsavers' Advance 65 hearing aids as the unexpected solution to common relationship communication challenges. With sophisticated AI technology, these discreet, modern hearing devices help address hearing loss – a condition affecting up to 18 million Brits yet often going untreated for over 10 years. Paul Brunson, co-host of Married at First Sight, champions the devices for helping couples reconnect through clearer communication. Specsavers offers free hearing checks at convenient locations across the UK, making it easy for couples to take this important step together.

Specsavers' research with 2,000 British couples reveals that over two-thirds (67%) believe "feeling listened to and truly heard" is the most important way to stay connected - only 12% think gifts maintain closeness. Despite couples spending an average of £766 annually (£11.3 billion collectively) on getaways, meals, and flowers to rekindle the spark, addressing hearing loss through professional hearing care can deliver more meaningful relationship impact than expensive gestures.

Health data shows that up to 18 million Brits struggle with hearing loss, with many waiting 10 years before seeking support from hearing care professionals. Specsavers' research reveals that one in five (21%) British couples feel increasingly disconnected the longer they've been together – a challenge that can worsen when hearing loss symptoms emerge in mid-to-late 40s. Shockingly, 45% of people with hearing loss aren't receiving care from hearing experts. Specsavers addresses this gap with professional hearing care services and free hearing checks available throughout the UK.

Specsavers offers a comprehensive range of modern, discreet hearing solutions to help couples reconnect. The new Specsavers Advance 65 represents the latest generation of hearing aid technology, featuring intelligent sound processing that adapts to your environment in real-time. These sophisticated aids automatically filter background noise, prioritise speech, and enhance sound clarity – ensuring every word comes through clearly whether you're enjoying a quiet moment at home or navigating a busy restaurant together. For couples struggling with communication, the transformation can be profound: clearer conversations, fewer misunderstandings, and the confidence to fully engage in every interaction.

Last week, Brunson ignited widespread speculation when he took to social media teasing a mystery "game-changing" device to bring partners closer than ever. Just before Valentine's Day weekend, the "relationship aid" was revealed: it's the Specsavers Advance 65, available through Specsavers Audiologists at over 900 locations nationwide. Rather than spending hundreds on candlelit dinners or weekend getaways, couples can now access professional hearing care that addresses the actual barrier to connection - hearing loss that often goes undetected and untreated for years. These AI-powered devices are designed for modern life and modern relationships, representing a practical, lasting solution to communication challenges that expensive gestures simply can't fix.

When booking your next date night, perhaps it's time to swap the candlelit meal for a free hearing check at Specsavers – it could be the most powerful "date" yet to bring back your relationship spark. Unlike flowers or fancy dinners that offer temporary romance, addressing hearing loss through professional hearing care delivers lasting improvements to daily communication and intimacy.

Paul C Brunson, relationship expert and co-host of Married at First Sight UK, says: "If you can't hear your partner clearly, you can't truly connect with them. Intimacy and connection aren't built on grand gestures and lavish gifts - they're built on being heard in the everyday moments. When those exchanges are missed or misunderstood, emotional and physical closeness fades. Communication is at the heart of every type of connection in a relationship; naturally this begins with being able to truly hear your partner. So, getting a hearing check could be one of the most romantic gestures you could do."

The Impact of Hearing Loss on Relationships

Specsavers' research demonstrates both the problem and the solution. Among couples where one partner wears a hearing device, a third (32%) report improved physical connection and intimacy. Yet nearly half (48%) of UK couples struggle with hearing, while only 17% currently wear hearing aids – a treatment gap leaving millions disconnected.

The impact is profound: 58% feel disconnected when they can't fully understand their partner, fueling frustration, emotional distance, and resentment. One in four (29%) cite repeated conversations as a source of relationship tension. Specsavers hearing experts emphasise that comprehensive hearing assessments can identify these issues early, with free hearing checks available to help couples reconnect.

For couples concerned about hearing changes, early detection makes a significant difference. Specsavers hearing expert, Sonam Sehemby, says: "Many people don't realise their hearing has changed until their partner points it out. By then, it may have already affected confidence and day-to-day connection. A hearing check can identify these changes early, helping you stay engaged with what - and who - matters most. The good news is that modern hearing aids are virtually invisible and incredibly effective, allowing couples to reconnect without the stigma that once surrounded hearing devices."

Think your partner may be struggling with hearing loss? Book a free hearing check at Specsavers today and it could be the most meaningful thing you do for your relationship this year. Available at over 900 Specsavers locations nationwide, the complimentary 30-minute hearing assessment is conducted by a qualified hearing expert with no obligation to purchase. Book online at specsavers.co.uk/hearing/relationships, call your local Specsavers store, or visit in person to schedule your appointment. Find your nearest Specsavers offering hearing care services using the location finder at specsavers.co.uk/stores.

For details on Specsavers hearing technology please visit the website HERE

Unless otherwise stated, all statistics are from a Specsavers study conducted by One Poll in January 2026 among 2,000 UK adults 18+ currently in a relationship.

Additional findings show: