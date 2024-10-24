Arctech Lands a 2.3GW Saudi Solar Project, Tops 15GW in MEA Region

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking and racking solutions provider, recently inked a significant supply agreement for its 1P single-axis solar tracking system SkyLine II with China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Under this agreement, Arctech will supply 2.3 GW of SkyLine II solar trackers for the PIF4-Haden project owned by ACWA Power. This latest deal further solidifies Arctech's position in the MEA region, propelling its portfolio past an impressive milestone of 15 GW.

Signing Ceremony of the 2.3GW Project

The project site, characterized by its expansive desert landscapes, frequently experiences high wind events. However, thanks to its pioneering synchronous multi-point drive mechanism, SkyLine II can operate effectively under such challenging conditions.

This mechanism enables SkyLine II to be safely stowed horizontally and features a wind stow speed threshold of 22m/s. This not only ensures the system's resilience but also significantly enhances power generation and optimizes the overall return on investment throughout the operational lifespan of the power station. Furthermore, the modular design of SkyLine II allows for flexible scaling within a single system, improving land use efficiency and reducing costs associated with solar plant installation.

This project is a demonstration endeavor in response to the "Saudi Vision 2030" initiative. It is anticipated to commence commercial operations by early 2027. Upon completion, it is estimated to generate approximately 156.189 billion kilowatt-hours over 25 years, equivalent to a reduction of nearly 147 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Since establishing its local operations in 2017, Arctech has expanded to include two offices in Dubai, UAE and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with manufacturing bases in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Now, the company offers comprehensive services tailored to Middle Eastern clients, including technical support, supply chain delivery, after-sales service, local operation and maintenance capabilities, and brand marketing strategies. Looking ahead, Arctech is poised to further contribute to Saudi Arabia's "2030 Vision" through its enhanced localization strategies and comprehensive white-glove services.

