ArcelorMittal Trusts Getac Reliable Rugged Tablets to Optimise Productivity

Getac F110 and A140 total solutions support ArcelorMittal France in their digitalization processes as well as their commitment to improve working conditions.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcelorMittal France, the world's leading steel and mining company, has been working with Getac since 2020 and continues to place its trust in Getac's total rugged computing solutions. To carry out its maintenance and production operations, the Dunkirk site in France uses not only rugged tablets but also docking stations and vehicle power adapters as well as remote antennas attached directly to the machines. Getac's fully rugged F110 and A140 tablets are reliable and perfectly suited for use in materials handling equipment that is subject to strong vibrations, heat or dust, as well as intensive use of the screen.

The fully rugged A140 tablet gives ArcelorMittal France worker the ability to access a maximum of information thanks to its 14-inch screen, and contributes to boosting their productivity for efficient, uninterrupted operations ArcelorMittal France, the world’s leading steel and mining company, has been working with Getac since 2020 and continues to place its trust in Getac's total rugged computing solutions.

As the world leader steelmaking and mining company, ArcelorMittal aims to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive effect on people and the planet. Steels made using innovative processes that consume less energy, emit much less carbon and reduce costs, resulting in cleaner, stronger and reusable steels. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructures that will support societies in their transformation over the coming decades.

By equipping itself with Getac F110 and A140 total solutions for the past three years, ArcelorMittal France benefits from IT solutions and accessories such as docking stations, chargers and remote antennas, as well as a Total Warranty Cover, including accidental damage. The total solution also includes technical service project monitoring to adapt the solutions to changing needs.

Indeed, the fully rugged Getac F110 tablet enables ArcelorMittal users to work effectively in a difficult operating environment, thanks in particular to its data storage capacity, autonomy and fast connectivity for transferring data quickly and efficiently.

In addition, the fully rugged A140 tablet gives ArcelorMittal France worker the ability to access a maximum of information thanks to its 14-inch screen, and contributes to boosting their productivity for efficient, uninterrupted operations thanks to its dual removable and hot-swappable battery design.

"The Getac tablets have considerably improved the availability of our slab handling application and equipment. In fact, they have eliminated equipment-related network loss problems, as they can connect to the 4G/5G network," explains Sébastien Denisselle, Decarbo Digital Project Manager, ArcelorMittal France Dunkerque.

This robust connectivity ensures that the operations are not disrupted by communication problems, which is essential in this operating environment. Furthermore, the tablets offer a user-friendly, intuitive interface that makes it easy to view and use the various applications, considerably improving the efficiency of teams in the field. This ease of use also enables operators to adopt the technology quickly.

"We're very proud to support a major group like ArcelorMittal in its digital transformation and its drive to improve working conditions by equipping its teams with high-performance, mobile Getac rugged solutions," says Jimmy Lin, Getac Technology France Director.

The Getac rugged solutions selected by ArcelorMittal offer a number of advantages:

Improved connectivity and continuous availability thanks to 4G/5G, two essential elements for carrying out industrial operations without interruption.

The 14-inch A140 rugged tablets, offering an interface that makes viewing documents easier.

The F110 and A140 tablets also offer flexibility of use and deployment for optimised operations.

The Total Warranty cover "Bumper to Bumper" covers accidental damage.

"The flexibility of Getac tablets is a major advantage in busy operational environments. The ability to interchange tablets between different machines while remaining operational is a precious asset. This enables us to react quickly to changing needs in the field and optimise the use of our resources. Getac tablets play a key role in improving our productivity, efficiency, and ability to maintain high-performance operations, even in the most demanding situations," adds Sébastien Denisselle from ArcelorMittal France.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309518/Getac_A140.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309519/arcelormittal_industeel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997483/Getac_Logo.jpg