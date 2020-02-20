Aramid Fiber Market Size Worth $6.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 8.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aramid fiber market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Superior properties such as strength and heat-resistance of aramid fiber has promoted its utilization in production of body armor fabric. Growing need for security and protection measures across various industries such as mining, healthcare/medical, oil and gas, building and construction, and military is projected to propel market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Para-aramid fiber accounted for a market share of 75.6% in 2019, owing to its properties such as excellent strength-to-weight ratio coupled with superior chemical resistance

The security and protection application segment dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to generate revenue of USD 2.6 billion by 2027, owing to growing concern regarding protection of personnel in military and industrial sectors

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of growing need for security and protection measures across military and defense and medical industry

The U.S. market is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period and reach a market value of USD 1.4 billion in 2027 on account of increasing demand for personal protective equipment

China was the largest market in Asia Pacific in 2018 on account of the expansion of automotive industries and increasing demand for personal protective equipment.

Read 123 page research report with ToC on "Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Security & Protection, Tire Reinforcement, Optical Fibers, Rubber Reinforcement, Aerospace), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aramid-fiber-market

In addition, stringent regulations in developing economies related to occupational safety are likely to benefit market growth over the forecast period.

Aramids fibers are being increasingly used as an alternative to metal wire and organic fiber in structural composite applications in aerospace and marine sectors, and ropes for oil rigs in offshore locations. In addition, product benefits such as non-aggressive wear and tear on drums and discs and fade resistance is tanticipated to propel its usage.

The manufacturing process involves use of a number of high cost chemicals, which elevates its production cost. In addition, huge capital investment in machinery and production process is anticipated to pose a threat to the growth of the aramid fiber market. However, the development of cost beneficial production facilities is anticipated to benefit market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aramid fiber market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Aramid Fiber Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Para aramid



Meta aramid

Aramid Fiber Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USA Million 2016-2017)

Security & Protection



Frictional Materials



Rubber Reinforcement



Optical Fibers



Tire Reinforcement



Electrical Insulation



Aerospace



Others

Aramid Fiber Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





U.K.





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

