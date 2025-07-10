AR Glass Market worth $9.98 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AR glass market is expected to be valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2025 and USD 9.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 59.0% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers for the AR glass market include the growing adoption in industrial and enterprise applications, rapid advances in display and sensor technologies, escalating investments by major technology players, and the rising demand for hands-free operation. Real-time collaboration, remote assistance, and immersive visualization boost the integration of AR glasses into critical workflows. Additionally, continuous hardware miniaturization and AI integration enable smarter, more adaptive devices across sectors such as healthcare, defense, education, and logistics. The expansion of 5G infrastructure, increasing demand for worker safety and training tools, and the emergence of spatial computing platforms further augment the market forward.

Tethered AR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

By connectivity, the tethered AR segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the AR glass segment during the forecast period. These devices connect to external processing units, such as smartphones, PCs, or dedicated computing packs, which offload complex computing tasks. This approach allows manufacturers to design lightweight, comfortable glasses while maintaining high-performance capabilities for rendering graphics, object tracking, and real-time interactions. Tethered systems are especially favored in environments where extended wear time and visual clarity are essential, such as remote assistance, training, and design collaboration.

The rapid adoption of tethered AR glasses is driven by cost-effectiveness and compatibility with existing enterprise infrastructure. Instead of investing in high-end standalone systems, many companies prefer tethered glasses that can be easily integrated with workstations and mobile devices. Players such as XReal, Rokid, and Seiko Epson Corporation offer tethered solutions that are gaining popularity in industrial and commercial settings. Additionally, advancements in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensure low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity, which is critical for real-time AR content. As computing power continues to be optimized in external devices, the tethered segment will attract enterprises seeking scalability and performance without compromising on comfort and form factor.

Enterprise & industrial segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The enterprise & industrial segment is projected to account for the largest share of the AR glass market during the forecast period. Businesses across sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and energy increasingly deploy AR glasses to enhance worker productivity, enable remote collaboration, and streamline maintenance tasks. These devices allow hands-free access to digital information, real-time instructions, and remote expert support, all of which are critical for field operations, inspection workflows, and training in hazardous or high-precision environments.

The demand is influenced by digital transformation initiatives and the growing need for operational efficiency and reduced downtime. AR glasses are integrated with enterprise software platforms and IoT systems, enabling contextual data visualization and guided workflows. Companies such as Microsoft, Vuzix, and RealWear have already established a strong presence in this space with ruggedized devices designed for industrial use. As ROI becomes more measurable, through reduced training time, fewer errors, and improved compliance, the enterprise & industrial segment is poised to remain the dominant application area for AR glasses, especially as companies scale up deployments beyond pilot projects.

North America is projected to capture the second-largest share of the AR glass market in 2025

North America is set to capture the largest share of the AR glass industry in 2025 due to its advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption culture, and strong presence of AR-focused technology firms. Companies such as Microsoft, Magic Leap, and RealWear are leading innovation across enterprise and consumer segments. Government initiatives, such as the US military's IVAS program and applications in logistics, medicine, and education, contribute to market expansion in the region. This leadership is also driven by North America's readiness to integrate AR technologies into core operations. From aerospace engineering to field services, businesses adopt AR glasses to enhance remote collaboration, improve training outcomes, and reduce downtime. The access to robust 5G networks, active R&D institutions, and investor interest further supports widespread adoption. Collaborations between hardware manufacturers and software developers enable tailored AR ecosystems, reinforcing North America's role as a global hub for AR glass development and deployment.

The report profiles key players in AR glass companies including XReal, Inc. (China), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Rokid (China), MEIZU (China), RealWear Inc (US), RayNeo (China), Red Six Aerospace, Inc. (US), and Hong Kong Lawaken Technology Limited (China). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

