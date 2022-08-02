Aquarium Hydrometer Market to Surpass US$ 2.2 Mn by 2032 Amid High Demand for Water Balancing Equipment for Aquariums - Future Market Insights, Inc.

02 Aug, 2022, 14:45 BST
The U.S. is expected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for aquarium accessories due to high adoption of ornamental fish aquariums for decorative purposes. Easy Availability and Wide Variety Will Drive Sales of Aquarium Hydrometers Online
NEWARK, Del., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the aquarium hydrometer market size is forecast to reach US$ 1.1 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 7% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 2.2 Mn by 2032
Fish are sensitive to temperature fluctuations in their environment, hence they should be bred in wild water species. The fish will be anxious and susceptible to parasite infection if the aquarium is too cold, and if the aquarium is too warm, the dissolved oxygen levels will rapidly drop, causing the fish to choke in the aquarium. As a result, a proper temperature control system and salt control must be installed. As a result, aquarium accessories are essential.
Due to the increasing fascination with the undersea world and its effect on the atmosphere in homes and other residential and commercial spaces, the worldwide aquarium accessories market has grown in popularity over the years. Aquariums have become a valuable encounter with nature for the younger generation, as well as a source of information about aquatic animals.
Request a Sample of this Report PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15346
In recent years, keeping fish has been a popular hobby among people all over the world, causing the worldwide aquarium accessories industry to grow at a rapid pace. A well-kept aquarium is one of the most attractive living ornaments that can be found in any home, hotel, restaurant, or another establishment.
"Rising trend of pet humanisation has propelled the interest in pet care and wellness, which is expected to drive sales of aquarium hydrometers for household aquariums. In addition to this, expansion in the pisciculture sector across emerging economies will fuel demand over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
- Based on sales channel, demand for aquarium hydrometers at online channels will remain high.
- In terms of product type, sales of swing arm hydrometers will continue gaining traction.
- The U.S. will dominate the North America aquarium hydrometer market over the forecast period.
- China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for a dominant share in the East Asia aquarium hydrometer market.
Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15346
Competition Landscape
Leading companies in the aquarium hydrometer include
- Tropical Marine Centre Ltd.,
- PetSmart, Petco,
- Petland,
- Juwel Aquarium, and
- Tetra.
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Aquarium Hydrometer, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Aquarium hydrometer based on by Product Type (Swing arm hydrometers, Floating hydrometers,), by Application (Saltwater aquarium, Freshwater aquarium) by End-use (Residential, Commercial) by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Discount Stores, Salon/Grooming Clubs, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Other Sales Channel), & region.
Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15346
Aquarium Hydrometer Market by Category
Product Type:
- Swing arm hydrometers,
- Floating hydrometers
Application:
- Seawater Aquarium
- Freshwater Aquarium
End Use:
- Residential
- Commercial
Price Range:
- Low
- Economy
- Premium
Sales Channels:
- Wholesale distributors
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket/Hypermarkets
- Aqua specialty Centre
- Aquarium shops
- Pet Care Shops
- Online Retailers
- Other Sales Channel
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Direct Purchase of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15346
Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape
Aquarium Protein Skimmers Market - The aquarium protein skimmers market is gaining traction since the past few years, due to the need for maintaining water quality and health of fish in aquariums
Aquarium Heaters and Chillers Market - The aquarium heaters and chillers market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 29 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 47.5 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032
Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market - The global aquarium pumps and filters market is estimated to be valued at US$ 821 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,546 Mn by 2032. It is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032
Aquarium Water Treatment Market - The global aquarium water treatment market size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7,320.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032
Smoking Accessories Market - Smoking Accessories Market by Type (Waterpipes, Vaporizers, Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes, Lighters, Filter & Paper Tips, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale) and Regional Forecast-2022 to 2032
Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Products Market - Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Products Market by Product (RYO Tobacco, Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes, Injector, Filter & Paper Tip), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) & Region- 2022 to 2032
Pet Market - Pet Market (Purchasing of Pets) by Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes), Price Range (Economy, Premium), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), & Region for 2022-2032
Retail Vending Machine Market - Retail Vending Machine Market by Type (Food, Beverage, Games/Amusement, Tobacco, Candy & Confectionery, Beauty & Personal Care, Ticket), by Payment Mode (Cash, Cashless), by Application (Commercial Places, Offices, Public Places, Other Places), & Regional Analysis till 2032
Pet Stain Remover and Odour Control Market - Pet Stain Remover and Odour Control Market by Product Type (Solution Spray, Foam Spray, Stain Carpet, Powder, Stain Liquids), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), Price Range (Low, Medium, Premium), Sales Channels (Wholesalers/ Distributors, Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores, Pet Speciality Stores, Convenience Store), & Region Forecast to 2022-2032
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights, Inc
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aquarium-hydrometers-market
Latest Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Future Market Insights
Share this article