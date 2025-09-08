Aquaculture Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 743.90 Billion By 2031 From US$ 516.33 Billion in 2024; It Is Likely To Register A CAGR Of 5.4% | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the aquaculture market is witnessing significant growth owing to the surge in demand and consumption of seafood.

The aquaculture market is driven by surging global demand for seafood, fueled by population growth, declining wild fish stocks, and rising health consciousness promoting protein-rich diets. This creates vast opportunities for innovation in sustainable practices, such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA), enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Technological advancements in breeding, feed efficiency, and disease management open doors for entrepreneurs and businesses to develop eco-friendly solutions. The Asia-Pacific region, with its robust aquaculture traditions, offers significant growth potential for stakeholders to meet rising consumer demand sustainably.

The aquaculture market report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The aquaculture market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.

Check valuable insights in the Aquaculture Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135

Overview of Report Findings

Surge in demand and consumption of seafood: Seafood, specifically fish, is a part of traditional food in many regions. Also, fish is primarily consumed owing to its nutritional benefits and several health benefits. It is considered a good source of fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and essential micronutrients.

Increase in disposable income and spending power of consumer also increases their spending on animal proteins such as seafood as compared to other food categories. Currently, high growth in population and increased popularity of seafood as a healthy source of protein have fueled the growth of the aquaculture market. Along with this, the increase in people's purchasing power in developing nations has also supported market growth. Wild fisheries are not sufficient to meet the global demand for seafood.

Aquaculture is the solution to meet the increasing demand for seafood. Aquaculture is the practice of farming aquatic animals such as fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others in a controlled environment in man-made tanks and ponds, or water bodies in the coastal areas. It accounts for more than half of the seafood consumption across the world. Overfishing in the oceans has created a need for the development of alternative methods for the production of seafood to feed the planet's rapidly growing population. Aquaculture is a sustainable solution over wild fishing to provide future generations with environmentally friendly protein alternatives. It has also reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to other types of farming. It is the controlled process of farming of aquatic organisms in inland and coastal areas. Aquaculture is carried out by multinational companies as well as small-scale fisheries. Also, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has predicted that human fish consumption is expected to increase by 50% in the coming 15 years. The rise in global fish consumption is driving the growth of the aquaculture market. Application of fish oil in several industries is expected to boost the demand for aquaculture: Aquaculture is an efficient method for fish production, which is ecologically effective and requires less cost, as these ventures can be operated at large as well as small scales. Currently, aquaculture has a few shortcomings, such as water pollution, adverse impact on the environment, and it creates a threat to the coastal ecosystem. However, future advancements such as disease management, environmental management, enhancement in technology, and genetic improvement in cultured species are expected to bring significant changes in the field of aquaculture.

The high growth in demand for fish oil is generating a need for more fish production, thus boosting the demand for aquaculture in the near future. Fish oil is largely used as a dietary supplement, in healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry, and the food industry. It is an efficient source of vitamin A and D and is considered the most significant vitamin source for human consumption after wild fish. Currently, fish oil accounts for a small percentage of total edible oil production. However, it is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its health benefits. Fish oil is considered the fastest-growing protein source in the global food supply chain. Also, fish oil is widely replacing genetically modified (GM) plant oil owing to the health and nutritional benefits of this oil for human consumption. Thus, in the future, it is necessary to meet the increasing demand for fish oil, which boosts the aquaculture market in the coming years. Geographical Insights: In 2024, the Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by South and Central America and the Middle East and Africa . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Aquaculture Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005135

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the aquaculture market is segmented into fish, aquatic plants, crustaceans, and mollusca. The fish segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of culture environment, the market is segmented into fresh water, brackish water, and marine water. The fresh water segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The aquaculture market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: JBS S.A.; Bakkafrost; Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.; Cermaq Group AS; Cooke Aquaculture Inc.; Danish Salmon; Leroy Seafood; Mowi ASA; Stolt-Nielsen; and Thai Union Group PCL are among the major companies operating in the aquaculture market.

Trending Topics: Sustainable Aquaculture Practices, Precision Aquaculture Alternative Aquafeed Ingredients, Urban Aquaculture, Seafood Traceability and Certification, New Species Cultivation, Aquaponics Systems, and New Species Cultivation.

Global Headlines on Aquaculture

Mowi, an international salmon farming company, has acquired an island off Scotland's Kintyre peninsula for the development of salmon farming and tourism.

Kintyre peninsula for the development of salmon farming and tourism. Kelly Cove Salmon , Canada's Atlantic salmon farming division, has acquired the former PEI AquaBounty facility, focusing on recirculating aquaculture systems and land-based production systems.

, Atlantic salmon farming division, has acquired the former PEI AquaBounty facility, focusing on recirculating aquaculture systems and land-based production systems. Salmofood and Cooke Aquaculture have partnered to develop organic salmon feed, making the Castro plant the first Chilean facility certified in accordance with European Union regulations.

JBS plans to invest AUD 110m in Tasmania's Huon Aquaculture Whale Point facility to boost on-land salmon production, reducing time and cost associated with marine environments.

Get Premium Copy of Aquaculture Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005135

Conclusion

The aquaculture market is set for significant growth, driven by rising global seafood demand, declining wild fish stocks, and increasing consumer preference for healthy, protein-rich diets. Innovations in sustainable practices, such as recirculating aquaculture systems and alternative feeds, are propelling the industry forward. With advancements in precision aquaculture, disease management, and traceability, coupled with expanding retail and urban farming, the sector is well-positioned to meet market needs while promoting environmental sustainability, ensuring robust growth throughout the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including aquaculture providers and aquaculture manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

Trending Related Reports:

Aquaculture Products Market 2021-2031: Share

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems Market Growth 2021-2031

Precision Aquaculture Market Share and Growth by 2031

Aquaculture Vaccines Market Trends and Top Players by 2031

Aquaculture Tools Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by 2031

Aquaculture Additive Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : 한국어 | Deutsch | 日本 | Français | لعربية | 中文 | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg