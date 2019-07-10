Aquaculture Additives Market Worth $1.52 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aquaculture additives market size is expected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of additives to promote healthy development of fish is anticipated to be a key driver for aquafeed market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Amino acids product segment held the dominant market share of over 32.2% in 2017

Carp application segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

Sea bass aquafeed is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR, while salmon and mollusk segments are anticipated to witness above average growth over the forecast period

Aquaculture and aquafeed market players adopt strategies, such as acquisitions to widen their product offerings and countering the issues faced by aqua producers such as mineral absorption, feed costs, and efficiency

Some of the key companies present in the aquaculture additives market are Alltech, Inc.; BioMar A/S; Cargill, Inc.; Ridley Corporation Limited; Norel S.A.; Aller Aqua A/S; Beneo GmbH; Cermaq Group AS; Dibaq A.S.; and Addcon GmbH.

Read 125 page research report with TOC on "Aquaculture Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Anti-Parasitics, Feed Acidifiers, Anesthetic & Sedation Materials), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aquaculture-additives-market

Importance of certain mollusks, such as clams and oysters as a source of food for humans coupled with their health benefits is expected to boost their demand in near future. Demand for mollusks to improve quality of the surrounding environment has also been prevalent in polyculture systems. Due to their multiple applications for consumers and the agriculture industry, demand for this species is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period boosting the demand for aquafeed. The global aquaculture additives market is expected to witness a decent growth on account of the surge in demand for fish food, which is expected to grow on account of a rise in preference for high protein, calcium, vitamin D, and iodine rich food.

Asia Pacific led the global aquafeed market with over 50% of overall market value and is anticipated to continue leading over the forecast period. Rise in aquaculture activities in the region owing to abundant availability of land coupled with favorable climatic conditions has resulted in a significant growth in demand for aquafeed. China, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Bangladesh contribute to a major share of the global aquafeed production leading to increased aquaculture additives in the region. Rising number of government initiatives to create awareness regarding the benefits of additives is anticipated to further aid the product consumption over the forecast period.

Europe aquaculture additives and aquafeed market expanded significantly over the past decade primarily as a result of the expansion of marine aquaculture sector in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association countries. Significant improvement in the efficiency of feed and environmental management is expected to drive the regional aquaculture sector, propelling aquafeed market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aquaculture additives market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Aquaculture Additives Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Carp



Mollusks



Salmon



Shrimps



Tilapia



Catfish



Sea Bass



Trout



Others

Aquaculture Additives Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Amino Acids



Antibiotics



Vitamins



Feed Acidifiers



Anesthetic & Sedation materials



Anti-Parasitics



Others

Aquaculture Additives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





Norway



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Peru





Chile



MEA

Find more research reports on Animal Feed and Feed Additives Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cattle Feed Market – Growth in cattle population is expected to directly influence the global cattle feed market demand over the forecast period as increasing population is anticipated to increase meat, dairy and other cattle related products.

Growth in cattle population is expected to directly influence the global cattle feed market demand over the forecast period as increasing population is anticipated to increase meat, dairy and other cattle related products. Acid And Nutrient In Animal Nutrition Market – Growing awareness towards optimum nutrient requirements as well as animal feed quality for domesticated animals is expected to drive acid & nutrient in animal nutrition market demand.

Growing awareness towards optimum nutrient requirements as well as animal feed quality for domesticated animals is expected to drive acid & nutrient in animal nutrition market demand. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market – Escalating meat consumption across the globe is expected to fuel the global animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market over the next six years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.