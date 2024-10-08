Aprecomm Enhances its Software Stack with TR-369 to Provide a Standards-based Approach to Device Management

Aprecomm has launched a new TR-369-compliant super-software stack—the updated ACS software has been integrated with all the major broadband CPE silicon platforms to bring choice and fast speed to market.

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm (www.aprecomm.ai), the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, announced today that it has added the TR-369 protocol to its VCS ACS product and software.

In addition to bringing a standards-based approach, the new super-stack benefits from increased compatibility thanks to its pre-integration with all major broadband silicon providers, bringing fast speed to market for CPE manufacturers and expanding the choice of TR-369-compatible devices for service providers. Aprecomm's VCS brings an efficient, flexible, and standards-based approach to cloud-based device management.

"By choosing to harmonize with the TR-369 standard, we are ensuring that Aprecomm's VCS can drop seamlessly into any compliant ecosystem," said Guharajan Sivakumar, Founder & CTO of Aprecomm. "In creating this new super-software stack that combines the benefits of our field-proven VCS and the widely adopted TR-369 protocol, we have immediately increased our available market and can now bring service providers greater choice and flexibility."

The TR-369 protocol—known as the User Services Platform (USP)—is an advanced remote management protocol developed by the Broadband Forum. It is designed for managing, monitoring, and controlling connected devices and services in a modern network environment, particularly smart homes and IoT ecosystems. TR-369 provides enhanced capabilities over its predecessor, TR-069, with an additional focus on real-time operations, device interoperability, and cloud management.

Key Features:

Cloud-Ready Management: Integrates with cloud-based services for real-time management.

Integrates with cloud-based services for real-time management. IoT Device Support: Handles the complexities of modern IoT devices in a home or enterprise network.

Handles the complexities of modern IoT devices in a home or enterprise network. Real-Time Control and Monitoring: Capable of handling commands and data collection in real-time.

Capable of handling commands and data collection in real-time. Security Enhancements: Includes enhanced security features such as TLS for data encryption, authentication, and access control.

Includes enhanced security features such as TLS for data encryption, authentication, and access control. High Performance: Optimized for high performance and low latency in smart home environments.

Optimized for high performance and low latency in smart home environments. Scalability: Suitable for small devices to large-scale networks.

Aprecomm's enhanced VCS product ensures that consumers can be supported more proactively, enabling broadband service providers to manage devices in the field—in homes or business premises—to diagnose and resolve issues, perform important software upgrades, launch new services, and gain access to analytics and usage data. VCS is a key component of Aprecomm's consumer experience applications suite.

By using sophisticated artificial intelligence, including a unique quality of experience algorithm, Aprecomm is helping service providers pave the way to the intuitive zero-touch networks of the future by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to WiFi customer experience. Its advanced dashboards and analytics bring access to real-time network performance data, providing service providers with valuable data and insight. This update adds a widely recognized and widely adopted management protocol to bring additional value to its software, which is now being used to manage over 7 million customer locations globally.

"We are delighted to see Aprecomm adopt USP into its offering for cloud-based device management as the industry reaffirms its commitment to placing customer experience first," said Craig Thomas, CEO of Broadband Forum. "USP continues to act as the key facilitator of seamless management and monitoring of connected devices in today's smart home."

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, while our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making #intuitiveNetworks a reality.

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/. For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

