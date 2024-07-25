Appy Pie Announces the Launch of Advanced AI Voice Assistant

HAMPTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie's AI Chatbot Builder , a pioneer in no-code solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of AI Voice Assistant. This new tool will utilize technologies such as natural language processing to completely change the way businesses engage with their customers and deliver human-like conversations to enhance user experience.

Appy Pie's forthcoming launch of the AI Voice Assistant will allow businesses to create voice-activated assistants capable of understanding and responding to natural language queries with remarkable accuracy. With the concrete framework of Appy Pie, companies can now develop and deploy interactive AI voice agents that offer exceptional features, including voice recognition, context awareness, emotional intelligence, task automation, and interactive guidance with AI-powered learning and adaptability. It would also provide easy integration into websites and apps ensuring widespread accessibility and connectivity.

"We're thrilled to announce that we will soon offer an AI voice assistant which will be a game changer when it comes to interacting with their customers," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "This tool will spike engagement rates as customers would be able to receive assistance throughout the day to resolve their queries in no time."

The AI Voice Assistant will be available as a part of Appy Pie's comprehensive set of no-code solutions, supporting businesses looking to transform their digital front. With this development, Appy Pie continues to be committed to the provision of effective tools that empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in today's dynamic market without the need for extensive technical expertise.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie , a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally ( G2 ) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes ( Capterra ). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world ( GetApp ).

