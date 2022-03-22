Apple Consumer Insights Executive to Lead Global Marketing for National Research Group, a Stagwell (STGW) Company

This marks Miller's return to NRG, where he was most recently Vice President of Strategy in 2019. Then, he helped grow the business firmwide and led assignments with top content, technology, and media companies. In his new role, Miller will oversee the direction of NRG's client engagement, content marketing, and media outreach. He will also oversee NRG's thought leadership strategy, answering the questions that matter most to world-class creators, rising disruptors, and big tech firms.

"NRG's singular expertise has never been more relevant to understanding what is next in culture. That's why I'm so excited to be rejoining NRG at this pivotal moment. As we harness our vast knowledge of the consumer, NRG is further shaping the conversation around the future of content, tech, and media." said Miller. "Our expanding data-driven reporting will create unique value for our clients that can fuel their innovation and creativity."

Miller is an insights and analytics executive who comes to NRG after serving as the Global Research Lead for Apple TV+ since the launch of the video streaming subscription service in 2019. He established and built the group responsible for leveraging consumer insights across Apple TV+, where his team helped guide platform development, programming, and marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome our friend Grady back to NRG," said Jon Penn, CEO, National Research Group. "Grady is a rare leader who is equal parts creator, counselor and researcher. His vision for seeing what's next in our culture matched with his uncanny insight into content and technology trends will super charge our marketing to new heights."

Miller initially joined NRG in 2016 following roles in film development and production at Sony Pictures Entertainment and at research agency Penn Schoen Berland. Miller has sat on the board of Los Angeles World Affairs Council and the American Jewish World Service. Miller received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. He will be based in NRG's Los Angeles office.

About National Research Group (NRG): NRG is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Rooted in four decades of industry expertise, the world's leading marketers turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any content, anywhere, on any device. Working at the confluence of content, culture and technology, NRG offers insights for bold storytellers everywhere.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.