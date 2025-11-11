Apollo Cancer Centres Turns Chocolates into Health Reminders with 'Check-Olate'

NEW DELHI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To observe this year's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) recently launched across India a unique initiative that blended indulgence with awareness through 'Check-Olate', a sweet treat that carries an even sweeter reminder: take a moment for yourself.

Apollo Cancer Centres launch ‘Check-Olate’ across India, empowering women to make breast self-examination a monthly ritual.

Breast cancer is one of the major public health challenges worldwide. GLOBOCAN data indicates approximately 2.3 million new female breast cancer cases worldwide. Recognising the urgent need for greater awareness and proactive prevention, ACCs aimed to normalise self-care through Check-Olate and empower women to make breast self-examination a monthly ritual.

Eminent breast oncologists at Apollo Cancer Centres stated that when it comes to breast cancer, early detection isn't just important, it's lifesaving. They stressed the fact that ACCs have witnessed firsthand how timely screening and awareness have helped save numerous women through early-stage diagnosis and treatment.

ACCs' clinicians said that Check-Olate is their way of turning a moment of indulgence into a reminder for proactive health. Dark chocolate, known for its antioxidant and mood-enhancing benefits, becomes a comforting messenger of care, reminding every woman that a simple self-examination, just a few minutes a month, can make all the difference. By making this message accessible and relatable, they aim to replace fear with awareness and action.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, "When women are healthy, nations prosper. Every woman's well-being is a force multiplier that strengthens families, communities, and the economy. Closing the women's health gap could add an estimated 1 trillion dollars annually to the global economy by 2040. At Apollo, we see women's health as a national priority and a shared responsibility. Through Apollo Cancer Centres, we are advancing early detection, enabling timely intervention, and building a culture where proactive care is the norm. The 'Check-Olate' initiative is another purposeful step in this mission, reminding women that self-care is not a privilege; it is power, and it fuels a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous India."

Each bar of dark chocolate (Check-Olate) features a QR code that, when scanned, opens an animated video demonstrating a step-by-step guide on breast self-examination.

Beyond its symbolic warmth, Check-Olate used dark chocolate for its proven wellness benefits. According to NCBI, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that help reduce inflammation, support heart health, and uplift mood.

