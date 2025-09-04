Apollo Cancer Centre in Navi Mumbai Advances Cancer Care with 2 Successful CAR T-Cell Therapies

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Navi Mumbai, has successfully treated 2 patients with made-in-India CAR T-cell therapy. This ground-breaking immunotherapy used patients' own genetically modified immune cells to target and destroy cancer.

L to R - Dr Vipin Khandelwal - Consultant Paediatric Hemato Oncology & BMT Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, Mr Arunesh Punetha – Regional CEO Apollo Cancer Centre, Western Region, Dr Punit Jain - Consultant Hematology, Hemato Oncology & Program Coordinator BMT & CAR T-cell Therapy, Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, Dr Kiran Shingote – Unit Head, Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, Dr Ravi Shankar - Director Medical Services, Apollo Cancer Centre, Navi Mumbai, Mr Sharma - Patient relative, Dr Dipali Patil - Consultant Blood Bank

ACC has seen remarkable success with 85 Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) procedures with a long-term success rate of over 70%, successfully treating both adult and pediatric patients, including international cases. The recent CAR T-cell procedures highlight the hospital's commitment to delivering high-quality, life-saving transplant services.

Mrs. Sharma (49 yrs) from Odisha, was fighting blood cancer called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Her immune cells (called T-cells) were extracted & re-engineered in the ImmunoACT lab so that they express modified connectors on their surface called Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) to better recognize and attack her cancer. Before receiving the infusion, she received a course of chemotherapy to help the modified cells work effectively. CAR T-cell therapy was administered to her in May 2025. She was treated for fever & low blood cell counts after the therapy. She steadily improved and was discharged after a few weeks.

The 2nd patient, Mr. Das(57 yrs) from Mumbai, was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that had relapsed after several treatments including chemotherapy and radiation. His own immune cells (called T-cells) were collected and modified similarly & the CAR T-cell therapy was administered in June 2025. Although he developed a fever, his condition settled with medications & he was discharged a few weeks later.

Dr Punit Jain, Sr Consultant, Hemato Oncology & Program Co-ordinator BMT & CAR T-cell Therapy, ACC, Navi Mumbai, said, "CAR T-cell therapy is rewriting what's possible for patients with blood cancers who have relapsed on conventional treatment. This therapy offers hope for a complete cure in patients with aggressive or treatment-resistant cancers. We have been successfully performing challenging high-risk bone marrow transplants & are confident of providing advanced, evidence-based treatments to patients who undergo CAR T-cell procedures."

Mr. Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO – Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, said, "The successful CAR –T cell cases at ACC are an example of our commitment to offer advanced cancer care available in India today. We have successfully performed CAR T-cell procedures in several other ACCs & this speaks volumes about our capability to deliver patient care of the highest standard."

