ANYCUBIC's Fantastic Weeks: Unveiling a 3D Printing Extravaganza

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most awaited 3D printing extravaganza of the year has arrived – behold ANYCUBIC's spectacular "Fantastic Weeks"! As a token of gratitude to their cherished customers and community, ANYCUBIC is geared up to make these weeks truly fantastic. From February 26 to March 10, prepare for a showcase filled with innovation, creativity, and exceptional offers, experience the unveiling of new advancements, and celebrate the art of 3D printing.

The Grand Finale

ANYCUBIC FANTASTIC WEEKS

As the Grand Finale unfolds from February 26 to March 10, brace yourself for the biggest discounts of the year on ANYCUBIC's top-notch 3D printers saving up to $340. The spotlight is on no more than the three remarkable models, each with its own set of cutting-edge features and functionalities:

1. ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s Pro: Now priced at $479 (original $579)

Ultra-High 14K Resolution, Bringing the Smallest Details to Life:

Boasting an impressive 10.1-inch monochrome LCD with a stellar resolution of 13312*5120, the Photon Mono M5s Pro takes 3D printing precision to new heights. Achieving an XY resolution of 16.8*24.8μm, comparable to the thickness of a single hair, this innovative technology ensures the reproduction of the minutest details and sharp edges. The enhanced light uniformity, now at 85%, further guarantees impeccable results.

Air Heater & Purifier for Enhanced Functionality:

Introducing the innovative Air Heater & Purifier module, the Photon Mono M5s Pro integrates air heating with purification, providing independent control and seamless installation. The cover, crafted from engineering-grade fire-resistant material, has undergone rigorous testing at 0°C and continuous operation in real-world conditions. This ensures not only safety but also long-lasting performance, even in challenging environments.

High Speed Coupled with Exceptional Performance:

The Photon Mono M5s Pro offers a high-speed resin printing experience with an impressive average print speed of up to 105mm/h. Adopting the third-generation high-speed ACF film, it minimizes peeling force, ensuring high success rates while simultaneously reducing peeling height and increasing lifting speed. This amalgamation of speed and performance sets a new standard in resin 3D printing.

2. ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Max: Available for just $479 (original $569)

10X Faster 3D Printing with ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Max: Max Speed 500mm/s:

The ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Max revolutionizes 3D printing with an astounding maximum speed of 500mm/s—ten times faster than mainstream Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers. This significant increase in printing speed translates to larger model creation, significantly saving time and energy while maintaining optimal efficiency.

88L Large Print Size: 420*420*500mm:

Boasting a generous print size of 420*420*500mm, the ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Max takes on larger projects with ease. Capable of printing models with a voluminous 88 liters in a single go, it outshines similar products on the market. Compared to counterparts with a printing speed of 50mm/s, the Kobra 2 Max drastically shortens printing time by 3 days, 17 hours, and 42 minutes. This not only enhances efficiency but also contributes to energy conservation and environmental friendliness.

Automatic Leveling: Upgraded LeviQ 2.0:

The Kobra 2 Max features the advanced LeviQ 2.0 Automatic Leveling system, ensuring hassle-free and precise prints. Its unique module intelligently compensates for Z-axis offset after automatic leveling, providing unparalleled accuracy. Additionally, users can customize Z-axis compensation values to suit different needs and environments. With a one-click quick start, the ANYCUBIC Kobra 2 Max makes creative ideas a reality while guaranteeing successful prints.

3. ANYCUBIC Photon X 6Ks: Discounted to $269 (original $349)

9.1-inch 6K Screen for an Exceptional High-Resolution Experience:

The ANYCUBIC Photon X 6Ks elevates your 3D printing experience with its 9.1-inch 6K high-definition monochrome exposure screen. Boasting an impressive resolution of 5760*3600px, this screen brings a new level of sharpness and delicate detail presentation. With a high contrast ratio of 380:1, every print is a visual masterpiece. The inclusion of a high light transmittance anti-scratch film protector not only safeguards the screen from wear and scratches but also ensures printing accuracy. Plus, we've got you covered with one free extra piece for easy replacement.

4.76L Printing Volume, Dimension of 195.84x122.4x200mm (LWH):

The Photon X 6Ks offers a substantial printing volume with dimensions of 195.84X122.4X200mm (LWH). This expansive space provides a maximum printing volume of 4.76L, enabling more printings in a single go. Experience efficiency like never before.

Upgraded LighTurbo Matrix for Sharp and Delicate Details:

Featuring the advanced ANYCUBIC LighTurbo matrix light source and high-precision textured optical lens, the Photon X 6Ks delivers a stable and even parallel light source. This upgrade effectively removes optical layers and grid lines, creating a smooth and delicate model surface. With a printing speed ranging from 15 to 60 mm/h, you can collect all your models even sooner. Enjoy the precision of every detail in your 3D prints with the Photon X 6Ks.

Discover these and more popular 3D printers at their best prices of the year by shopping in the Fantastic Weeks Big Sale.

ANYCUBIC invites 3D printing enthusiasts, from beginners to professionals, to join in the celebration of creativity, innovation, and unbeatable deals during the Fantastic Weeks 3D printing extravaganza. Act fast, as these offers are available for a limited time only.

About ANYCUBIC:

ANYCUBIC is a leading 3D printing technology company committed to empowering creators of all levels. With a focus on innovation, quality, and community, ANYCUBIC strives to provide cutting-edge 3D printing solutions to enthusiasts worldwide.

