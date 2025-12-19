Anycubic Unveils Photon P1 Industrial-Grade Precision for the Prosumer Resin Era

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One week after its Kickstarter debut, Anycubic's Photon P1 has attracted more than 1,200 backers and raised nearly US$880,000, signaling strong early demand for a new class of desktop resin 3D printers designed for production-grade workflows. First unveiled at Formnext 2025, the Photon P1 is a next-generation prosumer resin system engineered to bridge the gap between desktop convenience and industrial-grade manufacturing. With support for high-viscosity engineering resins, optional dual-material printing, and a suite of intelligent automation features, Photon P1 reflects a shift toward consistency, repeatability, and real-world usability in desktop resin printing.

Built for Consistency, Not One-Off Success

As resin printing moves beyond display models toward functional prototypes and small-batch production, consistency over long print runs has become a critical requirement. Photon P1 is designed around system-level stability, ensuring predictable results across repeated jobs rather than isolated print success.

At the core of this approach is Anycubic's LighTurbo 4.0 optical engine, delivering highly collimated illumination (<2°) and over 92% light uniformity across the build area. This uniform exposure helps reduce dimensional drift when printing full build plates or running extended production cycles.

Mechanical stability is provided by an industrial-grade Z-axis assembly featuring a ball screw and precision linear rails, enabling repeatable vertical positioning within ±0.01 mm. A Precision-Milled Steel Build Plate, flatter and more rigid than traditional aluminum plates, further supports consistent first-layer adhesion and long-term reliability.

Together, these systems form a stable foundation for dimensional accuracy, surface consistency, and repeatable output—key requirements for professional users.

High-Viscosity Resin Readiness

Photon P1 is engineered to handle industrial-grade resin materials with viscosities up to 8000 cps, significantly expanding the range of materials accessible on a desktop platform. These include tough, heat-resistant, and elastomeric resins commonly used in functional prototyping, mechanical testing, and validation models.

A temperature-controlled 1000 ml resin vat helps maintain optimal material flow, while controlled peeling behavior and stable exposure performance reduce common failure points associated with high-viscosity resins. This allows users to work with demanding materials using predictable, repeatable settings rather than constant manual tuning.

Optional Dual-Material Resin Printing

Photon P1 also introduces optional dual-material and dual-color printing via an add-on Dual-Material Print Kit. Using a dual-vat configuration paired with a forked build plate, the system allows two resins or colors to be printed within a single job.

This capability enables new workflows such as separating functional and visual zones within a model, or reducing post-processing by producing multi-part assemblies in a single print operation. For designers, engineers, and professional creators, dual-material printing streamlines iteration and improves clarity during testing and presentation.

Intelligent Automation for Reliable Printing

Photon P1 integrates Anycubic's Intelligent Assistant 3.0, designed to reduce manual intervention and improve print reliability across varied materials and workloads.

Key automation features include factory-calibrated and smart-assisted checks before ever print dynamic release adjustment to optimize peeling behavior, and exposure compensation to balance speed and consistency. Optional AI-assisted monitoring enables detection of common issues such as build plate placement and model stability.

These systems allow users to start prints with confidence and maintain consistent results during unattended or batch operations.

Designed for Professional Workspaces

Beyond core performance, Photon P1 introduces a series of user-focused refinements aimed at professional and studio environments. Features such as Quick-Release Build Platform & Resin Tank, a Hinged Flip Cover, Silent Printing ≤45 dB, and optional AirPure 2.0 filtration help integrate the printer into shared workspaces, workshops, and offices.

With a 6.5-liter build volume, Photon P1 supports both large single-piece prints and efficient batch production, making it suitable for a wide range of professional applications.

A New Direction for Desktop Resin Printing

"Creators now expect desktop equipment that behaves like production machinery—predictable, material-ready, and consistent over time," said James Ouyang, CTO of Anycubic. "Photon P1 was built to meet those expectations, bringing industrial-grade reliability into a desktop form factor."

As resin printing continues to evolve, Photon P1 represents a shift toward systems that prioritize workflow efficiency and long-term reliability alongside resolution and detail.

The Photon P1 is currently available through a live Kickstarter campaign, with limited-time launch pricing still available.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cy66TOO7POo