Anycubic Showcases Next-Generation 3D Printing Lineup at RAPID+TCT 2026, Highlighting Multicolor FDM and Large-Format Resin Innovation

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a global manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and materials, presented its latest product lineup at RAPID+TCT 2026 (Booth #1035), held April 14–16 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Building on strong pre-show momentum and continued third-party media validation across its product portfolio, Anycubic's booth saw sustained engagement throughout the event, with multicolor FDM and large-format resin workflows drawing particularly strong attention from makers, creators, and advanced users.

Anycubic Showcases Large-format New Product Lineup in Rapid + TCT 2026

Across its FDM and resin lineup, Anycubic's recent releases have received coverage from outlets including CNET, TechRadar, and Tom's Hardware, highlighting improvements in usability, print consistency, and multicolor workflow integration across its desktop systems. This pre-existing media momentum carried into RAPID+TCT 2026, where live demonstrations and finished print samples became a central focus of visitor engagement at the booth.

Kobra X: Entry-Level Multicolor, Built-In from the Start

First debuted at Formnext 2025, the Kobra X drew consistent crowd traffic at the RAPID+TCT booth, driven by live multicolor demonstrations and sample output quality. Media coverage has highlighted its accessibility and integrated design, with Tom's Hardware describing it as "an excellent, entry-level four-color printer," and TechRadar calling it "a feature-packed option that's perfect for beginners and enthusiasts."

Kobra X is designed for users entering multicolor printing without external color systems or complex setup. Its second-generation architecture integrates four filament channels directly into the printhead, shortening the molten filament path to approximately 30 mm—reducing color-switching time by 30–50% and lowering purge waste by a similar margin in internal testing.

Photon P1 Max: Large-Format Resin Expanding a Proven Platform

The Photon P1 Max extends the Photon lineup into larger-format use cases, building on the reception of the Photon P1, which has been positively reviewed by media including Tom's Hardware for its consistent print quality and ease of use in desktop resin workflows. The larger-format model builds on this established foundation, drawing steady attention from studio users and small-batch creators at the show.

Positioned within a prosumer desktop setup, it offers an 18.3L build volume supporting models up to 300 mm tall, along with a 1.9L thermal-controlled resin vat for more stable viscosity during longer print sessions. A 14-inch 12K screen (11520 × 8640 px) with 24.8 × 24.8 μm square pixels enables consistent detail across the full build area. Dual connectivity (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) supports flexible integration across different setups, while app-based monitoring enables remote workflow management throughout the printing process.

Kobra S1 Max Combo: Scaling an Established Multicolor Ecosystem

As Anycubic's most advanced FDM system, the Kobra S1 Max Combo builds on the Kobra S1 series, which has been covered by outlets including CNET and TechRadar for its balance of speed, usability, and multicolor capability. The S1 Max expands this platform into a larger-format system with extended material capacity, attracting strong interest from experienced users and creators at the booth.

The system features a 350 × 350 × 350 mm³ build volume, a 65°C heated chamber, 350°C hotend, and 120°C heated bed, supporting engineering materials including PC, PA, ABS, and carbon-fiber composites. Paired with up to four ACE 2 Pro modules, it enables up to 16-color printing, with integrated filament drying and moisture control features for extended multi-material workflows.

Alongside the three headline systems, additional new machines including the Photon P1, Kobra S1 Combo, Kobra 4, and Kobra 3 Max Combo also attracted notable visitor interest throughout the show.

Advancing the Desktop-to-Workflow Continuum

Anycubic's RAPID+TCT 2026 exhibit reflects the company's continued evolution across both FDM and resin categories, driven by increased automation, broader material compatibility, and more capable desktop systems. Across the lineup, the focus remains on extending desktop 3D printing into more reliable and flexible real-world workflows.

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