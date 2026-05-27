Anycubic Kobra X Now Available on Joybuy Across Four European Markets

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic today announced that the Kobra X is now available on Joybuy, JD.com's European retail platform, across the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

As part of Joybuy's New Arrival Day campaign, the Kobra X is priced at £259 in the UK and €279 in Europe, with a complimentary four-colour filament set included. Customers can start printing immediately upon receiving the unit. The promotion is live now across UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Anycubic Kobra X Now Available on Joybuy

First introduced at Formnext 2025, the Kobra X is designed for users who want multicolour printing without external colour systems or complex configuration. Its second-generation four-channel printhead keeps the molten filament path to around 30 mm, cutting colour-switching time by 30–50% and reducing purge waste by a similar margin in internal testing. Tom's Hardware called it "an excellent, entry-level four-color printer"; TechRadar described it as "a feature-packed option that's perfect for beginners and enthusiasts."

Through the Joybuy platform, the Kobra X is available to over 40 million European consumers, supported by JD.com's same-day and next-day delivery across 30+ major cities, including London, Paris, Cologne, and Amsterdam.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a global manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and printing materials, with products spanning FDM and resin platforms. Founded in 2015, the company serves users across more than 200 countries and regions, with a product lineup that includes the Kobra and Photon series, covering entry-level to prosumer use cases in both consumer and professional segments.

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