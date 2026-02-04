Antlara Dental goes face-to-face in Europe

ANTALYA, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the need for clear, personalized guidance in planning dental treatment, Antlara Dental is launching its "Let's Talk Smiles – Face to Face" event series. This initiative offers individuals direct, in-person dental meet-ups with experienced professionals, aiming to foster trust and informed decision-making before treatment.

Let’s Talk Smiles: Meet our experts in Europe

By May 2026, the clinic will continue organizing face-to-face dental meet-up events in 15 cities across the United Kingdom, as well as in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. To participate in the event, interested individuals simply need to register at https://www.antlaradental.com/en/dental-events-antlara-dental. Early booking is recommended due to limited capacity.

Building Trust Through Direct Engagement

The "Let's Talk Smiles – Face to Face" event directly reflects Antlara Dental's mission to build long-term trust through transparency, personalized care, and patient-centered dentistry. Rather than relying on large-scale advertising, Antlara Dental focuses on genuine relationships and clear communication. These meet-ups allow patients to experience our approach firsthand, speaking directly with expert dentists in a comfortable and honest setting.

"Attendees at these unique meet-ups will receive individual attention and tailored professional guidance, including clear explanations of complex treatments as well as practical support with travel, accommodation, and scheduling in Antalya," said Chief Dentist Dilek Aksu Guler. "This ensures a comprehensive understanding before any commitment is made."

What makes this face-to-face event distinct is its prioritization of direct communication over online or remote ones. Each attendee receives individual attention and tailored professional guidance, with complex treatments explained clearly without pressure or hidden details.

What Attendees Can Expect

By participating in the "Let's Talk Smiles – Face to Face" dental meet-ups, attendees will:

Personalized Evaluations: Receive a one-to-one session with experienced, internationally focused dentists.

Clear Explanations: Get honest explanations about treatment options, processes, and potential costs.

Comprehensive Guidance: Have all questions answered and receive guidance on travel, accommodation, and scheduling in Antalya.

Uncertainty Reduction: Reduce uncertainties and gain confidence before committing to treatment.

Customized Roadmap: Plan their dental journey with professional insights and a tailored treatment roadmap.

Each session is private, confidential, and offers multilingual support to ensure clear communication.

Event Details

These one-day events will be held in multiple cities across the UK and in Brussels until May 2026. The events are designed for individuals considering dental treatment, seeking professional advice, or planning treatment abroad.

To attend, select your preferred city and complete the registration form online at https://www.antlaradental.com/en/dental-events-antlara-dental.

About Antlara Dental

With over 20 years of experience in dental tourism in Antalya, Antlara Dental is a well-established clinic that has earned the trust of its patients.

Unlike many clinics that rely heavily on large-scale advertising campaigns, Antlara Dental has built its reputation primarily through patient satisfaction, referrals, and long-term trust.

Equipped with an in-house modern laboratory and advanced CAD-CAM technologies, Antlara Dental enables fast and precise evaluation of treatment plans and mock-up applications. In all treatments, aesthetic expectations are addressed alongside oral health, ensuring results that are both natural-looking and long-lasting.

Contact Information

UK Office

Address: Hanover Square, London W1S

Phone: +44 7770 537 469

Turkey Office

Zümrütova, Sinanoğlu Cd. No:53A

Muratpaşa / Antalya, Türkiye

Phone: +90 (541) 120 42 08

Email: smile@antlaradental.com

Website

www.antlaradental.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876469/Antlara_Dental.jpg