Antlara Dental, a Turkish dental practice, is standardising clinical practices based on GDC principles

ANTALYA, Türkiye, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antlara Dental has announced that it is standardising its clinical practices in line with the principles outlined by the General Dental Council (GDC). At the heart of these principles is a clear message: patient health must always come before financial, corporate or personal interests.

Upholding GDC standards in every aspect of patient care at Antlara Dental.

According to Antlara Dental's UK Representative Hacer Taskin Gediz, this alignment is a natural step for a clinic that treats a significant number of patients from the United Kingdom. She noted that the clinic aims to ensure that its clinical approach reflects the same transparency and patient-centred standards expected by UK patients.

In line with the principles highlighted in the GDC guidelines, Antlara Dental states that treatment plans are prepared not only with aesthetic expectations in mind, but also by carefully considering biological limits, functional requirements and the long-term sustainability of the treatment.

Another area strongly emphasised by the GDC is clear and transparent communication with patients. At Antlara Dental, patients are provided with detailed explanations of all available treatment options. Possible risks, complications and long-term effects are discussed openly so that patients can make informed decisions about their care. Treatment costs are shared in writing before the procedure begins, and the clinic's warranty terms are also clearly presented in written form. If there is any change in the treatment plan, patients are informed again and the updated plan is documented in writing.

Clinical safety and hygiene are another focus of the GDC principles. For this reason, sterilisation and decontamination procedures are applied regularly, radiological procedures are performed according to established safety protocols and medical waste is handled in accordance with national regulations.

Patient confidentiality is another area the GDC treats with particular sensitivity. At Antlara Dental, clinical records are carefully maintained, and explicit consent is obtained from patients before any photographs or images are used. The clinic states that no social media content is shared that could reveal a patient's identity without their clear permission.

The GDC also encourages clinics to have an accessible and effective complaints procedure. Antlara Dental reports that it has a written complaints process in place. All complaints are recorded and addressed within a specified timeframe, and when necessary, corrective measures are taken to resolve the issue.

The GDC's Key Questions — Antlara's Answers

The General Dental Council advises UK citizens who are considering dental treatment abroad to ask clinics several important questions before making a decision. Antlara Dental says it welcomes these questions and believes transparency is essential in building patient trust.

Who will carry out the treatment, and what qualifications do they have?

Among them are:

Chief Dentist Dilek Aksu Güler, founder and cosmetic dentist with more than 20 years of professional experience;

Dr. Hakan Akman, cosmetic dentist with over 25 years of clinical experience;

Dr. Uğur Ağar, an orthodontic specialist with around 30 years of clinical experience;

Dr. Alp Tolga Cıntav, a general dentist with nearly three decades of professional practice.

These clinicians are part of Antlara Dental's wider team of experienced dental professionals.

Do you have references or testimonials from previous patients?

Although only a small proportion of patients are specifically asked to leave feedback, Antlara Dental has accumulated close to 1,000 testimonials across digital platforms. On Trustpilot, the clinic has more than 500 verified reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, while on Google it has over 900 verified reviews with the same average rating.

What kind of aftercare do you provide after treatment?

For patients wondering about aftercare, the clinic highlights that it provides support through its London office. Many aftercare or guarantee-related matters can be coordinated through this office, and when necessary the clinical team maintains direct communication with patients throughout the process.

About Antlara Dental

Founded in 2005, Antlara Dental is a dental clinic based in Antalya that serves an international patient base. The clinic states that it prioritises patient safety and ethical standards while operating in full compliance with the regulations of the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Health. In recent years, the clinic has also drawn attention for its modern in-house dental laboratory infrastructure, which allows the team to respond more quickly to treatment needs and patient requests.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926961/Antlara_Dental.jpg

The UK Office Contact Info:

Address: Hanover Square, London W1S

Telephone: +44 7770 537 469

Antalya Clinic:

Zümrütova, Sinanoğlu Cd. No:53A, Muratpasa/Antalya, Türkiye

Telephone: +90 (541) 120 42 08

Email: smile@antlaradental.com

antlaradental.com