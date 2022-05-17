Antimicrobial Coatings Market to be Worth $28.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial coatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 13.8%, over the forecast period. Increasing concern among consumers and various manufacturers about cleaning and prevention against the growth of bacteria, mold, and fungi is expected to drive the overall market growth. The demand for antimicrobial coatings is expected to increase majorly in the medical devices and packaging application industry owing to arise in demand to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the world.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The mold remediation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The cost involved in remediating a mold-infested building can be staggering, especially when the building has inferior coatings, which is anticipated to be a primary reason for the high growth rate.

The air conditioning and ventilation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. These products help deter the growth of micro-organisms in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. High demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement coverage, and rising coronavirus cases in the country are anticipated to drive the demand for medical devices.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Construction, Medical Devices), By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications & Coatings), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Growth & Trends

The continuously rising demand for medical devices and packaging products for COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the global market, in terms of product demand as the region has major healthcare product manufacturers. Silver-based biocides are widely used in medical-grade applications owing to their excellent antimicrobial properties. Recently, a new U.S.-based othiazolin-based biocide, n-butyl-1,2-benzisothiazolin-3-one, is also used as an antimicrobial agent to prevent the spread of germs. Moreover, the rising demand for implantable medical devices and the increasing burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is expected to aid the overall market demand over the next eight years.

Based on products, the global market is segmented into antimicrobial powder coatings and surface modification & coatings. Surface modification and coatings was the prominent product segment and accounted for the largest revenue in 2021. The antimicrobial powder coatings product segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for silver-based, copper-based, and other coatings. Silver-based coatings are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, eco-friendly nature, high thermal stability, and protection against microbial growth.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antimicrobial coatings market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Silver



Copper



Other

Surface Modifications & Coatings

E. Coli



Listeria



Pseudomonas



Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen

Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems

Food processing & Packaging

Antimicrobial Textiles

Mold Remediation

Construction

Medical Devices

Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of Antimicrobial Coatings Market

AkzoNobel N.V.

AK Steel Corp.

Lonza

Diamond Vogel

DuPont

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Burke Industrial Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Troy Corp.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Antimicrobial Additives Market - The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella.

The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella. Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market - The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market size is anticipated to reach USD 717.9 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product demand from end-use industry industries. In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in application and technologies for use of antimicrobial nanocoatings, which have enabled manufacturers to cater to specific requirements from several end-use industry industries such as automotive, building and construction, and packaging.

- The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market size is anticipated to reach by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product demand from end-use industry industries. In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in application and technologies for use of antimicrobial nanocoatings, which have enabled manufacturers to cater to specific requirements from several end-use industry industries such as automotive, building and construction, and packaging. Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market - The global functional textile finishing agents market size value is anticipated to exceed USD 4.52 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising consumer demand for protective fabrics due to growing health awareness and hygienic concerns is expected to steer the market growth in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research's Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.