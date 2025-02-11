Antimicrobial Coating Market Size to Reach US$ 8.82 Billion by 2031 Owing to Increasing Demand for Hygiene and Infection Control | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, The Global antimicrobial coating market is expected to reach US$ 8.82 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.78 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The antimicrobial coating market generally comprises a wide array of platforms and services that are expected to strengthen in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Global Antimicrobial Coating Market demand for antimicrobial coatings has risen in healthcare settings owing to the growing use need for sterilized medical devices. Further, the use of antimicrobial coatings has been expanding across various end-use industries, such as building and construction, food & beverages, mold remediation, and packaging, for indoor air/HVAC applications. Thus, a wide range of applications of antimicrobial coatings aid propels the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Hygiene and Infection Control: Increasing awareness regarding infectious diseases, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic, has rapidly increased the demand for antimicrobial coatings in healthcare settings, public spaces, and high-touch surfaces. Hospitals and health-related establishments have become the large sector, where antimicrobial coatings are applied to medical tools, hospital surfaces, and equipment to minimize the increasing cases of infections. Since governments of various countries and organizations are adopting higher hygiene standards, the need for antimicrobial coatings is growing in public facilities, schools, transportation systems, and commercial buildings.

Growing Demand from Consumer Goods: Consumer goods, such as refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and wearable devices, are increasingly treated with antimicrobial coatings to inhibit bacterial growth and durability. Antimicrobial coatings in fabrics—bedding, clothing, and upholstery—are expanding. The demand is driven by a desire for products that resist bacteria, odors, and stains, leading to longer-lasting and more hygienic textiles.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share; followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on raw material, the antimicrobial coating market is segmented into silver, copper, titanium dioxide, and others. The silver segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the market is segmented into medical, HVAC, mold remediation, building and construction, foods and beverages, and others. The medical segment dominated the market in 2023.

The antimicrobial coating market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the antimicrobial coating market are Microban technologies, BioCote Limited, BASF SE, SPARTHA Medical, BioInteractions Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Sciessent LLC, Royal DSM, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Trending Topics: Growing demand for smart fabrics and integration with smart technologies.

Conclusion

The antimicrobial coating market is experiencing robust growth owing to hygiene concerns, technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. As societies increasingly focus on infection control, cleaner environments, and longer-lasting surfaces, antimicrobial coatings are rapidly becoming a critical component in many products worldwide. There is a higher demand, aside from medical use, for antimicrobial coatings in public schools, transportation hubs, retail establishments, and offices. With people becoming increasingly interested in public cleanliness, especially after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this coating slows down the spread of bacteria and viruses on higher-touch locations such as door handles, counters, elevators, and washrooms.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including raw material manufacturers, antimicrobial coating manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, end-use industries, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

