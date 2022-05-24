Antimicrobial Additives Market to be Worth $4.3 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the inorganic type of segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare end-use segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 25% of the overall revenue in 2021.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be credited to the robust manufacturing base of the healthcare and textile industries across China , India , and Japan .

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market can be credited to the robust manufacturing base of the healthcare and textile industries across , , and . The industry is highly competitive and various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2019 , Sanitized AG partnered with Bodo Moller Chemie for the distribution of its "Sanitized" antimicrobial additives in the Eastern Europe market. In August 2020 , Sanitized AG aligned with CHEMLOGIS, this is a strategic sales partnership for antimicrobial polymer additive products for the market in Mexico .

Read 230-page market research report, "Antimicrobial Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings), By End Use (Healthcare, Food & Beverage), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth & Trends

The product demand is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industries owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuously rising demand for healthcare and packaging products due to increasing cases of COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of major healthcare product manufacturers in the region.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year about 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with at least one health-related infection. Medical devices, such as urinary catheters, vascular access devices, or enteral feeding tubes, are particularly susceptible to the colonization of bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream. Thus, medical device manufacturing companies are focusing on using antimicrobial additives for blending with medical device polymers as these additives are highly successful in preventing bacterial colonization on the surface of device components.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Inorganic was the prominent segment and accounted for around 52.0% of the global revenue share in 2021. The inorganic type of segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for silver, copper, and zinc based additives. Silver-based products are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, eco-friendly nature, and protecting microbial growth.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation

For this report, Grand View Research has segmented the global antimicrobial additives market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Organic

Inorganic

Silver



Copper



Zinc

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

Antimicrobial Additives Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Healthcare

Minimally Invasive Medical Products



Endotracheal Tubes



Wound Dressing



Surgical Drapes



Syringes



Re-usable Medical Items



Hospital Bedding





Dental Trays





Beds





Hospital Gowns





Orthopedic Devices





Laparoscopic Instruments





Medical Scrubs



Packaging



Food Packaging





Active Packaging







Controlled Release Packaging





Non-food Packaging



Food & Beverage



Bakery Food





Beverages





Dairy





Meat Processing



Building & Construction



Insulation





Faucets & Fixtures





Door Hardware





Sealants & Grouts





Carpet





Paints





OSB





Melamine





Others



Automotive & Transportation



Passenger Cars





Light Commercial Vehicles





Heavy Commercial Vehicles





Train





Aeroplanes



Textile



Apparels





Home Textiles





Footwear





Sport Textiles





Non-woven





Others



Consumer Goods



Cleaning Products





Cosmetics





Toys



Others

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa

List of Key Players of the Antimicrobial Additives Market

NanoBioMatters Industries S.L.

BASF SE

RTP Company

Milliken Chemical

BioCote Ltd.

Microban International

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Life Materials Technologies Ltd.

SteriTouch Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Dow, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastics Color Corp.

Lonza

